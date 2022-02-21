‘All American’ Star Hunter Clowdus Teases ‘Pivotal Moments’ in Upcoming Episodes (Exclusive)

All American Season 4 returns to The CW on Monday night after being on hiatus for two months. The latest episode, titled “Prom Night” saw the group celebrating before they graduate from high school. As the new episodes will show them taking some big steps in their lives, PopCulture.com recently caught up with Hunter Clowdus, who plays JJ Parker who teased a lot of changes coming.

“A lot of change, a lot of new. I’ve said this time and time again, I think this is our best season yet,” Clowdus exclusively told PopCulture. “Just because of the age we are at, at the things we are navigating and exploring. It’s really exciting going from high school to college in the show and, dare I say life. I think every day isn’t always the ‘championship game’ but as we navigate through life, there are certain moments that become pivotal.

https://twitter.com/CWAllAmerican/status/1470800795356786689?s=20&t=az3Mh31tlV4QzxLjJF99dg

“Perhaps we don’t realize that in a moment, but when we look back, we’re like, ‘Wow, my life took a different turn’ after these series of events. And I think reeling it back to the show, you’re seeing these characters go through these pivotal moments that will shape their adult lives. And I think that’s been really fun for myself and my castmates to lean into and play the emotions that are very truthful.”

JJ is one of the more colorful characters in All American as he’s always partying and having fun. But when he’s on the football field, he knows how to get the job done, which has led to him earning a college football scholarship. “I think he is just super excited, Clowdus said about JJ. “He doesn’t really know what to expect, which again is so truthful. You really don’t know, especially as you’re graduating and going to school, you don’t know what to expect. You feel like an adult for the first time and you have some responsibilities that you never had before. You really don’t have as many people to answer to because you’re under your own roof and you’re making your own rules now.”

Because of work Clowdus’ portrayal of JJ, he was promoted to series regular for Season 4. But is he anything like his character when he was in high school? “Nah, I’m right the opposite,” Clowdus revealed. “I’m super introverted. I would much rather grab a book and just go read and be in my own thoughts than hopping up on a table, slamming beverages. So it’s been really fun to get to play something that is so different. But again, I think at the root of JJ, there is this big-hearted, fun, loving guy who yearns to be accepted, who hopes that people see more in him than perhaps he even sees in himself.”