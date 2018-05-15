All ABC Season and Series Finales Airing This Week

ABC’s 2017-2018 TV season is coming to an end, bringing with it a slew of season and series finales.

This week sees a bulk of the network’s primetime program taking a final bow before retreating to the summer offseason, though a few series are making their final exit from the network altogether.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With character lives hanging in the balance before their final exits and storylines left to be wrapped up, ABC‘s schedule this week has plenty to keep fans occupied before they bid their favorite shows farewell.

Keep scrolling to see which ABC shows are wrapping up this week.

black-ish (Season 4 Finale)

Synopsis: Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) are living separate lives and switching off with the kids. They start to realize how much they relied on each other and how hard it is being on their own. Dre gets his sleek, ultra-modern dream house in the canyon with all the amenities, and Bow doesn’t think it’s suitable for the kids.



Air Time: Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET

The Goldbergs (Season 5 Finale)

Synopsis: When Lainey (AJ Michalka) moves back to town, Barry (Troy Gentile) asks her to the prom; but when she says no, he plans a senior prank with Principal Ball’s (Stephen Tobolowski) car to get out of going. Meanwhile, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) tells Murray (Jeff Garlin) she has made a final decision about her future in college and he is furious, insisting she pay her own way for rent and food.



Air Time: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET

Alex, Inc. (Series Finale)

Synopsis: After a company offers Alex (Zach Braff) money to expand the business, he worries his business is ruining his relationship with Rooni (Tiya Sircar) and the children and makes an important decision about the future. And with the future looking bright for the company, Deirdre (Hillary Anne Matthews) and Eddie (Michael Imperioli) bring on a famous podcast producer.



Air Time: Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Modern Family (Season 9 Finale)

Synopsis: Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) sneaks out to “Hero-Con” with fanboy Phil (Ty Burrell), dressed as their favorite characters from the show “Clash of Swords.” It’s great until Phil commits the ultimate fan faux pas. In a clash of another kind, Gloria’s (Sofía Vergara) dinosaur party for Joe is ruined when her nemesis, Dr. Donna Duncan (Jane Krakowski), upstages her with a far bigger and better party right next door.



Air Time: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET

American Housewife (Season 2 Finale)

Synopsis: When things start to fall apart at the last minute, Katie (Katy Mixon) figures out a new way to make the spring gala a success. Meanwhile, Greg (Diedrich Bader) attempts to be a “fun dad” and winds up adopting a dog while Katie is occupied with the gala.



Air Time: Wednesday 9:30 p.m. ET

Designated Survivor (Series Finale)

Synopsis: As President Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) continues to deal with the turmoil surrounding the hacker and Congressional investigation, a natural disaster threatens the lives of two White House staffers. Meanwhile, Kirkman’s closest allies are surprised when the president makes an announcement no one saw coming.



Air Time: Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 14 Finale)

Synopsis: Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.



Air Time: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

Station 19 (Season 1 Finale)

Synopsis: Ben (Jason George) reaches a new milestone as a rookie and, as is tradition, receives something from the crew. Chief Ripley (Brett Tucker) holds final interviews for the role of captain but is interrupted when the team is called to a massive skyscraper fire, causing several lives to hang in the balance.



Air Time: Thursday, 9 p.m. ET

Once Upon a Time (Series Finale – Part 2)

Synopsis: Wish Rumple’s (Robert Carlyle) evil plan is revealed and Regina (Lana Parrilla) realizes the only hope to stop him is by turning Wish Henry (Jared Gilmore) from his path for vengeance. Meanwhile, Tilly (Rose Reynolds) and Margot (Tiera Skovbye) try to get help in Storybrooke. With his hope of ever being reunited with Belle (Emilie de Raven) fading, Weaver struggles to find a way to defeat his evil alter ego; and when Rogers’ life is threatened, he is faced with the ultimate sacrifice.



Air Time: Friday, 8 p.m. ET

Agents of Shield (Season 5 Finale)

Synopsis: Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) life or death is the challenge the team finds themselves in, as the wrong decision will cause the destruction of Earth.



Air Time: Friday, 9 p.m. ET