All 4 ‘Abbott Elementary’ Christmas Episodes (Episode Guide)

There’s nothing like a holiday episode of your favorite sitcom. Over five seasons, fans have grown to love the teaching staff and their shenanigans on Abbott Elementary.

Created and written largely by Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson, the series follows an elementary school staff at a public school who remain dedicated to the students and their profession despite the odds stacked against them. The series premiered in 2021 and has earned critical acclaim and Emmy awards for its unique comedy style.

Things are always a bit messy at Abbott, but count on Janine, Gregory, Melissa, Barbara, Ava, and everyone else to turn up the heat during Christmas. Here’s a list of every Christmas episode to keep you laughing this holiday season.

Season 2, Episode 10

In a non-traditional holiday episode, Janine’s friend convinces her to deck the halls at a popular Hookah Club, but she’s shocked to run into some of her colleagues from school. Jacob crashes Barbara and Melissa’s traditional holiday dinner and learns the true meaning of Christmas in the process.

Season 4, Episode 7

Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success, but of course, nothing goes as planned during rehearsals, but things come together in the end. Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned and causes more holiday chaos.

Season 4, Episode 8

Viewers get a glimpse into Melissa’s family dynamic and just how dysfunction they are when Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and no one in her family seems satisfied. Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest in Ava during their first Christmas as a couple and see that she’s in need of real family and friends during the holidays and beyond.

Season 5, Episode 8

Jacob takes the lead on organizing the school’s annual winter show. Janine gears up to turn the big 30, entering a new milestone in her life personally and professionally.