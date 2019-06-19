Could ‘Community’ Come Back? Star Alison Brie Reveals She ‘Would Love’ a Revival

Community might have ended four years ago this June, but series’ star, Alison Brie reveals she would be up for a revival of the community college comedy if an opportunity arose.

While it would be something fans have petitioned for numerous times since its cancellation, Brie, now starring in the Netflix comedy GLOW, admits exclusively to PopCulture.com that she believes she would be back if it happened.

“I love my Community family. We still talk all the time,” Brie told PopCulture.com. “I was just texting Joel McHale yesterday — we have our group — our group text is going constantly! I love those guys. We’re a family. I would love, I’m always down for the idea of that.”

The popular comedy that lasted from 2009 to 2015 starring actors and actresses among the likes of Brie, McHale, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown and Danny Pudi, was a fan favorite.

Brie said the idea of a Community movie is still up in the air, but feels it should be a Netflix exclusive if that idea comes to fruition.

“I mean, look, it’s like, are we going to do the movie? I feel like if the Community movie ever gets made, it should just be made for Netflix, and it would be fun to do!” she admitted.

While that’s up in the air, her role on GLOW is a little more concrete and is anticipating the premiere of Season 3.

“I am so excited!” she said with excitement in her voice. “I’m obsessed with the show. I hope it’s not too narcissistic to say, but I don’t care if it is because I love the show so much. I think that season three is a real masterpiece!”

“I love the show for so many reasons,” she continued. “I feel very proud of the work that I do on the show and of the work that everyone does on the show. I think the writing is extraordinary, I think all of our actors are incredible. So artistically, it’s been incredibly fulfilling.”

Not just that, Brie admits her role as Ruth Wilder has been “life changing.”

“It’s been life changing, the way that we work with our bodies as athletes on the show, really learning to use my body in a different way, did hone in my food issues, my body issues.”

The 36-year-old actress opened up about a few issues she’s had with self-image and her relationship with food.

“I just have lived my life with a lot of food issues,” she confessed. “I don’t know, I think a lot of people do, and I think the main thing is that it was hard for me to find balance sometimes and would often beat myself up if I felt like I hadn’t been eating healthy enough, or for not maybe looking the right way.”

Brie decided that she’d rather feel strong and healthy, rather than too skinny and frail. So, she decided to partner with with Manitoba Harvest — the world’s largest hemp food manufacturer — as a way to back a product she not only uses, but believes in.

“I would much rather eat healthy and feel strong and powerful, and work hard, and put other good things in my body to help me achieve that balance” she said. “This is why, honestly, I’m so excited to be partnering with Manitoba Harvest, with their launch of their CBD oils, because that’s another element to that.”

“Finding balance in your life, finding balance in your body, starts from within,” she continued. “Use something good like CBD oil … it helps calm the mind, it helps with muscle soreness and things like that, and it helps with general balance.”

“I think … my focus has totally shifted towards health above all, I think, after working on GLOW, it’s been a really positive shift for me.”

Brie says her role on GLOW is a dream job because of her bosses, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, saying their goal with the show is to highlight different types of bodies and focus on “body positivity and representation”