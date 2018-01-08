Alexander Skarsgard’s Speech Sparks Backlash After Golden Globes Win

Alexander Skarsgard came under fire for not speaking out against male violence after winning a Golden Globe for his role as a domestic abuser in HBO‘s Big Little Lies.

In the series, Skarsgard played Perry Wright, the husband of Nicole Kidman‘s character Celeste. Throughout the series, he violently abuses his wife and is revealed to be a rapist. The 41-year-old Skarsgard also won an Emmy for the role.

Skarsgard didn’t mention his character’s behavior in his acceptance speech, even though he wore a “Time’s Up” pin to show support for the initiative against sexual harassment in the workplace.

As the Huffington Post points out, viewers were not at happy. Some noted that Sam Rockwell, who won for playing a violent man in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri, also didn’t speak out against male violence.

Alexander Skarsgard just won for playing a domestic abuser. Sam Rockwell won for playing a violent man. Neither of them felt compelled to make a statement against male violence in that moment. #GoldenGlobes #TimesUp — Robyn Swirling (@RSwirling) January 8, 2018



LRT: Alexander Skarsgard won an award for portraying a rapist/abuser, so an obvious opportunity to speak out. Nothing. #GoldenGlobes — Kristi Luther (@KALuther) January 8, 2018

Shout out to Alexander Skarsgard for winning a Golden Globe for playing an abuser and not mentioning domestic violence in his speech at all — Rebekah Fernández Entralgo (@rebekahentralgo) January 8, 2018

No one coached Alexander Skarsgard on using his platform to make a statement about abuse since the Emmys? — iTonya (@KatieChow) January 8, 2018

After the Globes, Us Weekly reported that Skarsgard let his co-stars Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon talk to the press.

Alexander Skarsgard standing back and letting the women shine in the press room after #BigLittleLies big win #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SCijvN4Az6 — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 8, 2018

Aside from Skarsgard win, it was a big night for Big Little Lies, which dominated the Limited Series/Made-For-TV categories. It won Best Limited Series, Best Actress for Kidman and Best Supporting Actress for Dern.

Big Little Lies is coming back for a second season, but Skarsgard won’t be in the new episodes for reasons viewers know.

