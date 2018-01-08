TV Shows

Alexander Skarsgard’s Speech Sparks Backlash After Golden Globes Win

Alexander Skarsgard came under fire for not speaking out against male violence after winning a Golden Globe for his role as a domestic abuser in HBO‘s Big Little Lies.

In the series, Skarsgard played Perry Wright, the husband of Nicole Kidman‘s character Celeste. Throughout the series, he violently abuses his wife and is revealed to be a rapist. The 41-year-old Skarsgard also won an Emmy for the role.

Skarsgard didn’t mention his character’s behavior in his acceptance speech, even though he wore a “Time’s Up” pin to show support for the initiative against sexual harassment in the workplace.

As the Huffington Post points out, viewers were not at happy. Some noted that Sam Rockwell, who won for playing a violent man in the film Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri, also didn’t speak out against male violence.

After the Globes, Us Weekly reported that Skarsgard let his co-stars Kidman, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon talk to the press.

Aside from Skarsgard win, it was a big night for Big Little Lies, which dominated the Limited Series/Made-For-TV categories. It won Best Limited Series, Best Actress for Kidman and Best Supporting Actress for Dern.

Big Little Lies is coming back for a second season, but Skarsgard won’t be in the new episodes for reasons viewers know.

