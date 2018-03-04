Alex Rodriguez Couldn’t Stop Laughing During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cameo

Former New York Yankee and Jennifer Lopez’s beau Alex Rodriguez made a surprise cameo during a sketch on Saturday Night Live‘s new episode on Saturday night.

Today on The Champions, we talk to some of the best athletes of our time… Charles Barkley, @AROD and… D.C. Timmons? #SNL pic.twitter.com/0b02qQF0H3 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2018

Rodriguez was joined by host Charles Barkley, playing himself, and Kenan Thompson as former football player (but not really) D.C. Timmons. Thompson kept arguing how much tougher football was than basketball and baseball but kept suddenly saying ridiculous things, calling both Rodriguez and Barkley “Greg” for some reason and thinking he was in a drive-thru ordering dinner.

While his former teammate Derek Jeter thrived as the Saturday Night Live host in the past, Rodriguez had a hard time keeping a straight face. And fans watching along at home loved him for it.

A-Rod trying his best to keep it together on SNL pic.twitter.com/zKJEJrNsgO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2018

A-Rod can’t stop laughing during this skit #SNL — TheRealMcCoy (@Brett_nButter92) March 4, 2018

A-Rod keeps breaking and it’s absolutely hilarious. #SNL — David Solkowitz (@itz_Daveed) March 4, 2018

Does A-Rod know he’s on camera? — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 4, 2018

A-Rod with the cameo but that sketch was weak. #SNL pic.twitter.com/4fA6C578YW — StarryMag (@StarryMag) March 4, 2018

A-Rod was laughing during that entire skit and I don’t blame him cause Kenan was hilarious 🤣 — Ms. L 🖤 (@sarcasticLory) March 4, 2018

A-Rod still laughing through a sketch less than Fallon… — Dave Buchanan (@FastTrack550) March 4, 2018

This wasn’t one of the funniest episodes by any means, but it’ll always hold a special place in my heart. It had everything: A-Rod, Charles Barkley making out with Kate McKinnon, lots of blown lines, Dan Cortese… #SNL — The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) March 4, 2018

