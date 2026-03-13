Adult Swim Sets Premiere Date for ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 9

Rick and Morty are creating more chaos.

Adult Swim has announced that Season 9 of the popular adult animated series premieres on Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. ET.

“I know it’s my job to say that this show just keeps topping itself, but it also has the benefit of being true,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a statement. “It’s kind of scary what this show unit is doing season over season – just pouring an absurd amount of talent and brilliance into these episodes. From the first frame, you’re going to see great high-concept insanity with some of the best character writing ever done. Again, it’s my job to say that, but it’s also true.”

Per Adult Swim, “Rick and Morty is back, baby! Season 9 is all certified bangers. No AI slop! Just Grade A organic slop, made by real humans with real human traits like back hair and cysts. Please watch, or we’ll have neglected our families for nothing.”

Season 8 of Rick and Morty aired from May through July 2025, and that will be the same deal for Season 9. The show was previously renewed through Season 12, so there will be much more to look forward to. Exact plot details for Season 9 have not been revealed, but returning cast members include Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden as Rick and Morty, respectively, along with Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer. Scott Marder serves as showrunner and executive produces with co-creator Dan Harmon.

Meanwhile, more Rick and Morty is not all that fans are able to look forward to. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2025, Emmy-winning actor Keith David will star in the new adult animated comedy President Curtis. David made his debut as the titular president in Season 2 of Rick and Morty and has been recurring throughout the series since then.

The forthcoming series will follow “the Commander-in-Chief and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kind of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with – from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.”

Season 9 of Rick and Morty premieres on Adult Swim on Sunday, May 24 at 11 p.m. ET. It will debut in over 170 countries in 42 languages. In the U.S., new episodes will be available for purchase from digital retailers the day after they premiere on Adult Swim. Season 9 will be available to stream in the U.S. beginning Aug. 31.