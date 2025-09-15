Adam Scott Reveals 2 Iconic Actors He Wants on ‘Severance’ While Appearing at Emmys

Adam Scott has two dream guest stars for the third season of Severance.

While on the red carpet for the 77th Emmy Awards, where the hit sci-fi series on Apple TV+ is nominated for just about every category tonight, Scott shared who he’d love to come on the series.

A red-carpet reporter asked who he’d most like to see on Severance, and he responded with two massive names: Michael Keaton and Al Pacino. The reporter followed up by asking if he already has stories in mind for the two.

“I can’t speak to that, but I think that these are, y’know, these are the greatest actors we have,” Scott said, then looked into the camera and said “Al Pacino, please, please, come join us, at some point, for any reason. I mean, can you imagine?”

Previously, Pacino has mentioned that he is a massive fan of the series, so it’s not out of the realm out of possibility.

Additionally, series director and writer Ben Stiller has already hinted at Pacino joining the cast. In an interview with the LA Times, the reporter asks Stiller if Pacino would ever show up at Lumon Industries.

“That’s not the first time that’s been spoken of,” Stiller said. The reporter asks if he’d be a new employee, before Stiller fires back, “New department… I mean, you never know.”

At time of writing, Severance has already taken home several major awards at this year’s Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Britt Lower and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Tramell Tillman.

Both seasons of Severance are streaming now on Apple TV+.