Adam Rippon Responds to ‘DWTS’ Rumors: ‘It Would be Fun’

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon sat down with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday and said he’d be ready and willing to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars’ upcoming all-athlete season.

“I think it would be a great opportunity and it would be really fun,” Rippon told ET’s Denny Directo. “It would be really fun. I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, because I’ve just been a solo act, like a one-man show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But when asked if ABC had approached Rippon, he’d play coy by giving an imitation of Miss South Carolina Caitlin Upton from her infamous speech during the Miss Teen USA 2007 pageant.

However, he did not rule himself out of competing, even though DWTS season would overlap with his current commitment to the Stars on Ice traveling tour.

“You know, it would be a crazy schedule,” Rippon said. “Like, the dates are all going on during the Stars on Ice tour, so it would be a lot of traveling. And I’ve never danced with a partner before. I think [my dancing skills] are more like solo skills. Usually I’m a crazy person, like really outgoing, kinda, like, loud, so when I go out, I’ll just start dancing a little bit and I’ll be having a good time and usually people think like, ‘Oh, she’s crazy,’” he continued, poking fun at his dance skills. “They’re not wrong, but usually it looks like I’m going to hurt myself. And that’s by myself! I don’t know what kind of insurance [there is].”

Rippon also floated the idea of partnering up with alum Benji Schwimmer to be the first-ever same-sex pair to compete on the show.

“I think it would be pretty cool,” Rippon told ET of the idea of competing for the mirrorball with Schwimmer. “I’ve known Benji for a really long time … he’s done a lot of my choreography on the ice. So, if we ever danced together, I would definitely feel pretty comfortable because we’ve known each other for such a long time. It would be really fun. Yeah! Why not?”

But if the show’s producers end up voting against it, Rippon already has a few girls in mind to be his dance partner.

“I do love the girls on the show,” he confessed. “I think any choice would be great. If I did have the chance to do the show, I mean, I always love watching Lindsay [Arnold], Witney [Carson] or Jenna [Johnson]. They’re great.”