ABC Viewers Divided After Network Sticks With ‘All in the Family’ Live Special Over Impeachment

Tonight’s vote over impeaching President Donald Trump dominated the conversation today, but ABC opted to cut its coverage short to run its live broadcast of Live in Front of a Studio Audience as scheduled. It was a surprising move, given the historical significance of impeachment, but it was their decision nonetheless. As it turns out, quite a few people were thankful that they wouldn’t be stuck waiting for their regularly scheduled programming.

Thank you #ABC for airing the live All in The Family Show. I can wait for the impeachment vote — Joanne Robertson (@jmr0420) December 19, 2019

LOL! ABC and Fox said FUCK IT we’re showing #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience and #TheMaskedSinger. #Impeachment still going. — Media Critic (@critical_media) December 19, 2019

All I know is ABC better be playing Good Times tonight. Damn this impeachment — Consistency is KEY (@antoniette_ov) December 19, 2019

While it’s unclear exactly what happened, it seems that the decision was quite literally made at the last minute, as it appeared ABC would continue airing the impeachment vote before abruptly changing course shortly after 8pm EST.

Whatever went down behind the scenes, not everyone was impressed with ABC’s choice of programming. Some went online to state that they believed the network made the wrong call in not delaying the second production of Live. Even if it would’ve pushed into tonight’s installment of The Masked Singer as well.

Wow, ABC has elected not to show it live and to stick with impeachment. And now they’ve changed their mind @ 8:01 EST — Lisa Liebman (@LisaLiebmanNYC) December 19, 2019

NBC stuck with the impeachment proceedings, ABC went to Live In Front of a Studio Audience which is certainly a choice. — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) December 19, 2019

#ABC FAIL, going live with Archie and stopping live impeachment coverage!

Bye bye bozos — NixNoox & Rosie (@NickyBayus) December 19, 2019

While ABC has been using commercial breaks to update viewers on the process of the impeachment votes, they weren’t alone in having their shows cut short. After an episode of Wheel of Fortune was also affected by the impeachment hearings, fans aired their grievances online.

Tonight’s installment of Live in Front of a Studio Audience featured recreations of two classic Norman Lear sitcoms, All in the Family and Good Times.