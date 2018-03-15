ABC Not Airing ‘The Goldbergs’ Wednesday Night

ABC has decided not to air The Goldbergs on Wednesday night.

The show is nowhere to be found on the the network’s nightly slate. In the show’s typical time slot will be be filled with a new episode of Speechless. That gives Speechless a full-hour block of new episodes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While no official reason for The Goldbergs‘ absence was given, this is a pretty standard move for the network. It was most likely done for production reasons or the clear-up space for a show of special later in the season.

The show will return on March 21 with a new episode entitled, “The Scrunchie Rule.” The episode will focus on Beverly struggling to deal with the prospect of having an “empty nest.” She decides to fill the void by helping nurse Coach Mellor after he has a nasty fall off a rope climb and spending time with the Mellor brothers.

Elsewhere, Erica feuds with her college roommate after the latter kicks her out by putting a hair scrunchie around the doorknob.

The airing Speechless episodes airing are entitled “ONE A-N– ANGRY M– MAYA” and “A-C– ACTION.”

The first centers around Maya dealing with during duty with an unpleasant acquaintance and JJ lying about his online dating profile and having some bad dates.

The second focuses on JJ directing a class horror movie project. Dylan also has a class project to deal with and it inadvertently reveals a family secret.

When it is not an off-week, The Goldbergs airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Speechless airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.