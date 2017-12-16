ABC Series ‘Ten Days in the Valley’ Begins Airing Final Episodes Starting Saturday Night

The ill-fated Ten Days in the Valley has moved to a new time slot and is airing its final episodes.

Back in October ABC revealed they would be ending the show after they finished airing the rest of the mystery drama’s ten episodes. They pulled it from its typical Sunday night and placing on Saturday nights at 9 p.m. EST after a brief hiatus.

That hiatus ends on Saturday night with Kyra Sedgwick, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and company coming back to try to solve the disappearance of Jane Sadler’s (Sedwick) daughter.

In the first of two episodes airing that night, Jane is forced to change the finale of the TV show she’s producing because of the disappearance, which is a rather meta moment when the cancellation is taken into account.

In the second, Jane gets a tip about her daughter’s location, so she seeks out Detective Gus Tremblay (Francois Battiste) for his help.

After this two-hour return, there will be one weekly episode airing at 10 p.m. EST on Dec. 23 and 30. Then the show’s final two chapters will air back-to-back at 9 p.m. EST on Jan. 6.