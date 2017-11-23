Two Beloved ABC Shows Not Airing Wednesday Night

ABC viewers will face another schedule shift on Wednesday night thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Instead of the usual showings of The Goldbergs and Speechless, the network will be airing A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Additionally, they’ll also be adding another Peanuts special, This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers, to the schedule to fill out the full 60-minute time slot.

This will be irritating to fans of the shows, being as they recently had to deal with missing a week of episodes due to the Country Music Association Awards.

However, both The Goldbergs and Speechless will be back with new episodes on Nov. 29.

The Goldbergs will tackle Murray taking Adam on a driving lesson, with the other Goldberg children dealing with their social lives.

Speechless will be airing a Thanksgiving episode, despite it being almost a week after the holiday. There are plots centering around unwanted visits from family and a food-eating competition.

When there aren’t any conflicts, The Goldbergs airs at at 8 p.m. EST on ABC with Speechless airing directly after it at 8:30 p.m. EST

Photo Credit: ABC / Richard Cartwright