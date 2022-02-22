ABC Show’s Creator Addresses Cancellation Speculation

Hope may not be lost for Promised Land. Amid ongoing speculation that the critically acclaimed family drama is facing cancellation following news that it will move from ABC to Hulu, series creator Matt Lopez took to social media to calm some fears, assuring fans that Promised Land has not been cancelled.

Lopez addressed the concern in an Instagram comment that was shared by Promised Land actor John Ortiz, according to Just Jared. In that post, Lopez said that it has been “so gratifying to hear all this love and passion for the show,” something that “is shared by the entire cast and crew!” Lopez went on to directly address fears that Promised Land could be ending following its debut season, assuring fans, “please know that your voices are being heard and we are NOT cancelled.”He went on to explain that the show would be moving to Hulu following the “EPIC” Monday, Feb. 21 episode, Lopez adding, “if you believe, like we do, that representation matters, keep watching, keep spreading the good word, and let’s make season 2 happen! Con mucho orgullo y much armor.”

Speculation that a cancellation was looming in the near future was sparked just last week after several outlets, including Deadline, confirmed that the remaining episodes of Promised Land Season 1 were being pulled from ABC. Instead, the episodes will be available exclusively on Hulu starting with Episode 106, which will be available on the platform on Tuesday, March 1. According to the reports, the show will still finish out its 10-episode season, meaning five episodes total will premiere on Hulu. The show previously aired on ABC Monday at 10 p.m. ET time slot, a time slot which will be filled by the return of The Good Doctor beginning Monday, Feb. 28.

The abrupt change in its platform immediately sparked some cause for concern for Promised Land, though ABC did not give any indication at the time as to the show’s fate. Originally premiering in late January, Promised Land has been met with critical acclaim, earning a rare 100% rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics. However, despite those rave reviews, the show hasn’t necessarily been a big performer for the network. It currently ranks as ABC’s least watched and lowest-rated scripted series. It remains to be seen if it will enjoy more success on Hulu.

Promised Land stars Ortiz as Joe Sandoval, the patriarch of two blended families who run a successful vineyard in Sonoma County, California. The ensemble cast also included Cecilia Suarez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velex, Katya Martin, Rolando Chusan, and Bellamy Young. The show is an ABC Signature production. Promised Land will finish out its first season on Hulu beginning on Tuesday, March 1. All previous episodes will also be available on the platform.