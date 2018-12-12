ABC Moves ‘A Million Little Things’ to Thursdays in Spring Schedule

In a big vote of confidence, ABC is moving its freshman drama A Million Little Things to Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, directly following the network’s darling, Grey’s Anatomy.

The 9 p.m. ET Thursday hour is currently held by the Grey’s spinoff, Station 19, which will not return until March when Million Little Things completes its rookie season, TVLine reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The announcement came as part of the alphabet network’s newly unveiled midseason schedule, in which is also revealed premiere dates of fan-favorite shows as well as other time slot shakeups. Match Game will replace Million Little Things on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET until late February when the new Scott Foley-Lauren Cohan drama Whiskey Cavalier takes over. The Fix will replace The Good Doctor on Mondays at 10 p.m. when The Good Doctor finishes its sophomore run. American Housewife will take over Tuesdays at 8 for The Conners when the sitcom finishes its season.

ABC also announced that American Idol will return Sunday, March 3 and that The Good Doctor will return Monday, Jan. 14. Check out ABC’s midseason schedule below.

All times are listed in Eastern Time. A * denotes a new day and/or time.

Friday, Jan. 4

8 p.m. — Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 p.m. — Speechless

9:00 p.m. — 20/20*

Sunday, Jan. 6

7:00 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos

9:00 p.m. Shark Tank*

Tuesday, Jan. 8

8:00 p.m. — The Conners

8:30 p.m. — The Kids Are Alright

9:00 p.m. — black-ish

9:30 p.m. — Splitting Up Together

10:00 p.m. — The Rookie

Wednesday, Jan. 9

8:00 p.m. — The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. — Schooled (series premiere)

9:00 p.m. — Modern Family

9:30 p.m. — Single Parents

10:00 p.m. — Match Game (season premiere)

Thursday, Jan. 17

8:00 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy

9:01 p.m. — A Million Little Things*

10:00 p.m. — How to Get Away with Murder

Tuesday, Feb. 5

8:00 p.m. — American Housewife*

Wednesday, Feb. 27

10:00 pm Whiskey Cavalier (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, March 3

7:00 p.m. — America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. — American Idol (season premiere)

10:01 p.m. — Shark Tank*

Thursday, March 7

9:01 p.m. — Station 19

10:00 p.m. — For The People (season premiere)

Monday, March 18

10:00 p.m. — The Fix (series premiere)

Monday, June 17

10:00 p.m. — Grand Hotel (series premiere)