ABC Moves ‘American Housewife’ to Tuesdays in Spring Schedule

ABC has revealed that it is moving American Housewife to Tuesdays for its upcoming Spring schedule.

As reported by TV Line, the popular sitcom will move into the 8 p.m. ET slot vacated by The Conners, which will air its finale on Feb. 5.

Additionally, the new ABC schedule reveals that freshman drama A Million Little Things will be moving in after Grey’s Anatomy. Following its March finale, Grey’s spin-off Station 19 will move back into that spot.

TONIGHT, on #AmericanHousewife, a family feud turns into a Christmas miracle. Catch the holiday hijinks tonight at 8:30|7:30c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/cizqGjy1nN — American Housewife (@AmericanWifeABC) December 12, 2018

ABC also divulged that American Idol will be returning to Sundays on March 3, and that Match Game will replace Million Little Things on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET, until sometime in late February when the brand new Lauren Cohan/Scott Foley drama Whiskey Cavalier debuts in that timeslot.

Also, The Fix (a procedural Executive Produced by Marcia Clark ) will take over The Good Doctor’s 10 p.m. ET spot on Mondays in March, when the Freddie Highmore-led medical drama — which is on break until Jan. 14 — wraps up its second season.

Who will survive? Mark your calendars. #TheGoodDoctor returns January 14. pic.twitter.com/h8M4kPlgfo — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) December 4, 2018

In addition to Whiskey Cavalier and The Fix, the Spring 2019 season of ABC TV will also feature another brand new series, Schooled.

The sitcom is a direct spin-off of The Goldbergs, and stars AJ Michalka (Of Aly and AJ), Tim Meadows (SNL), Bryan Callen (Mad TV), Rachel Crow (The X Factor), and Brett Dier (Jane the Virgin).

You can check out the full ABC Spring 2019 schedule below:

FRIDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 pm Speechless

9:00 pm 20/20 (NEW TIME/TWO HOURS)

SUNDAY, JAN. 6

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

9:00 pm Shark Tank (NEW TIME/TWO HOURS)

TUESDAY, JAN. 8

8:00 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Kids Are Alright

9:00 pm black-ish

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together

10:00 pm The Rookie

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 9

8:00 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm Schooled (SERIES PREMIERE)

9:00 pm Modern Family

9:30 pm Single Parents

10:00 pm Match Game (SEASON PREMIERE)

THURSDAY, JAN. 17

8:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

9:01 pm A Million Little Things (NEW DAY AND TIME)

10:00 pm How to Get Away with Murder

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

8:00 pm American Housewife (NEW DAY AND TIME)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 27

10:00 pm Whiskey Cavalier (SERIES PREMIERE)

SUNDAY, MARCH 3

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos (ONE HOUR)

8:00 pm American Idol (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:01 pm Shark Tank (NEW TIME/ONE HOUR)

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

9:01 pm Station 19

10:00 pm For The People (SEASON PREMIERE)

MONDAY, MARCH 18

10:00 pm The Fix (SERIES PREMIERE)

MONDAY, JUNE 17

10:00 pm Grand Hotel (SERIES PREMIERE)