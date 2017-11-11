ABC Orders More ‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’ Episodes, ‘The Mayor’ Scripts

ABC is keeping two of its freshmen shows alive without fully committing to them. Kevin (Probably) Saves The World is getting three more episodes, while The Mayor is getting three more scripts.

Variety reported Friday that Kevin (Probably) Saves The World‘s first episode will be at least 16 episodes, but ABC fell short of giving the show a full “back nine” order.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The moves are surprising, since both shows haven’t exactly drawn huge numbers. Kevin has averaged 3.3 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating while airing at 10 p.m. EST on Tuesdays. The Mayor has averaged 3.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating at 9:30 p.m. EST after Black-ish on Tuesdays.

Kevin stars Jason Ritter in the titular role, a man who is told that god wants him to save the world after he survives a suicide attempt. The cast also includes JoAnna Garcia, Kimberly Herbert Gregory, India de Beaufort, J. August Richards, Chloe East and Dustin Ybarra. The hour-long show was created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters.

As for the half-hour The Mayor, it stars Brandon Michael Hall as Courtney Rose, an aspiring rapper who gets elected mayor of a California town. Lea Michele, Yvette Nicole Brown, Bernard David Jones and Marcel Spears co-star. It was created by Jeremy Bronson, who also worked on Speechless.