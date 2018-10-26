ABC Gives Full Season Order to ‘A Million Little Things’

ABC has given a full season order to A Million Little Things.

The ensemble drama about a group of friends coping with the sudden death by suicide of one of their own has received an order for four additional scripts, leading to a total of 17 episodes for its first season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the DJ Nash-produced drama averages 8 million total viewers and a 2.0 in the 18-49 demographic. With seven days of DVR, the series doubles its same day numbers is up 122 percent in the demo.

The series premiere introduced the world of three best friends who begin to re-evaluate their lives after their close friend takes his own life without warning. Subsequent episodes have seen the group friends navigate their lives following the tragic events, relying on each other as well as uncovering the mystery of what led their friend to end his life.

The episode ended on a major plot twist when it was revealed that two of the members of the elaborate friend group had been involved in an affair just before the death that kickstarted the series.

The series stars James Roday, David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Ron Livingston, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak and Grace Park.

ABC also announced Friday that it had ordered an additional episode of its successful Roseanne-less spinoff series The Conners, upping its first season to 11 episodes.

The series ranks as television’s No. 1 new comedy this season among live audiences and three-day delayed viewing. The series brought back the entire cast from the Roseanne reboot, except for Barr.

ABC also previously ordered three additional scripts for new series The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie and Splitting Up Together.

A Million Little Things is the latest new series to receive a full season pickup this season. CBS recently ordered full seasons for The Neighborhood, God Friended Me, Magnum PI and FBI.

On NBC, Manifest — which has gathered the title of this season’s No. 1 new drama — and New Amsterdam also secured full seasons. On The CW, the network started its season in mid October and has ordered five additional scripts for All American, Charmed and Legacies.

Comedies Happy Together (CBS), Rel (Fox) and I Feel Bad (NBC) are still waiting for word on if their runs will extend an initial 13-episode order. As for CBS’ Murphy Brown reboot, the season was designed as a 13-episode season from the start.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.