ABC’s Channing Dungey Wants More Shows Like ‘The Good Doctor’

ABC president Channing Dungey thinks making audiences “feel” will be the network’s key to success moving forward.

During a Television Critics Association event Monday, Dungey said she will focus on “lighter” and “brighter” shows, citing fall’s surprise hit The Good Doctor as the perfect example for what she’ll be looking for during the upcoming pilot season.

The Good Doctor, which stars Freddie Highmore as a surgical resident who has autism, shocked television experts when it premiered as one of the highest rated new dramas of last fall. The midseason finale in December drew 15.74 million live and DVR viewers according to HuffPost, an impressive number in the age of streaming.

The show comes back from its winter break Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

At the TCA event, Dungey also said she’ll keep an eye out for close-ended stories, crime procedurals and more family comedies for next season.

“We’re going to continue to push the boundaries of what a family comedy means,” Dungey said.