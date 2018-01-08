ABC’s Channing Dungey Acknowledges Mistakes With ‘Ten Days in the Valley’

Dungey notes #TenDaysInTheValley didn’t get the level of marketing support she would have liked. However, they’re coming at #TheCrossing (another serialized show with mystery elements) strong. #TCA18 — Danielle Turchiano (@danielletbd) January 8, 2018

It was announced last year that ABC had cancelled the mystery series Ten Days in the Valley, and Channing Dungey, the president of the network recently address the mistakes that were made which lead to the cancellation.

Speaking to attendants of a Television Critics Association event, Dungey reportedly revealed that she felt the series “didn’t get the level of marketing support she would have liked.”

She did go on, however, to say that the network is actively working to have a “strong” approach with upcoming similar series’, such as The Crossing.

Ten Days in the Valley starred Kyra Sedgwick (The Closer), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost), Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Kick Gurry (Sense8), Josh Randall (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) and Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Cosby Show).

It was about a television producer (Sedgwick) whose “life gets complicated after her young daughter disappears in the middle of the night and the two worlds she tries to navigate violently collide.”

In addition to Ten Days in the Valley, Dungey also spoke about the cancellation of the freshman comedy The Mayor, saying that it was “a little bit of a heartbreak for all of us.”

“For whatever reason it did not connect with the audience in the way we hoped it would,” Dungey added.