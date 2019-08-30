ABC Calls out Constance Wu After ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Renewal Fiasco

ABC did not hesitate to joke about Constance Wu’s headline-making social media comments about her show returning to the nework for another season.

Days after the Fresh Off the Boat star made controversial comments after the renewal of the comedy series, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke took a dig at the awkward situation when introducing the network’s fall television schedule.

While talking about some of the changes in the schedule, Burke said the family comedy series would return on Fridays in the fall, “still starring Constance Wu.”

The slight comment inspired laughter from the audience of advertisers. Later in the presentation, late night host Jimmy Kimmel also returned during his monologue when he even showed one of the actress’ tweets on the big screen for advertisers to laugh at at the start of his joke.

“Only on ABC is getting a show picked up the worst thing that could happen,” Kimmel said after reading Wu’s tweet aloud.

The talk show host once again criticized Wu when discussing the three-season renewal of NBC hit drama This Is Us later in his monologue.

“… or as Constance Wu would call it, a death sentence,” Kimmel said.

The jokes during the presentation come just three days since Wu reacted to news the bubble comedy series, Fresh Off the Boat would be back on ABC for Season 6.

“F-ing hell,” the actress wrote shortly after news broke of the renewal. When a fan responded to her tweet telling her she had just received good news, she responded saying “No it’s not.”

“So upset right that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F-,” Wu continued at the time. This was also the tweet Kimmel showed on the screen during the presentation to advertisers.

Wu later apologized for the comments, sharing a lengthy and NSFW apology on social media.

Burke previously addressed the awkward social media mishap ahead of the presentation, telling press there were no plans to recast her role on the show.

“I did know that she had another opportunity that, had Fresh Off the Boat not gone forward, she would have pursued,” Burke told reporters at the time. “But we never really considered not bringing the show back. It’s just too strong for us.”

“There have been no thoughts of recasting Constance. We love what she does on the show, and we love the show,” she said, adding she was going to choose to believe Wu’s clarification that the controversy was a misunderstanding.