ABC Announces Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘All-Star Lineup’ of Summer Guest Hosts

Jimmy Kimmel Live is getting a slew of guest hosts this summer.

ABC announced an all-star lineup of guest hosts that will kick off on Monday.

In a new promo posted by the Disney-owned network, Jimmy Kimmel bids adieu to the audience as he heads out for the summer. But all summer long, the late night talk show will be guest hosted by some fan-favorite celebrities including Nicole Byer, Anthony Anderson, Diego Luna, Fortune Feimster, Jelly Roll, Chris Distefano, Kumail Nanjiani, and more. Alan Cumming is also going to guest host at some point in the summer, and more are likely to follow. Luna will be kicking off the summer the week of June 23.

Kimmel taking an extended summer vacation is not new, as he’s been taking summers off since 2020, with his talk show bringing on a range of guest hosts instead of going dark. Anderson and Nanjiani also guest hosted last summer, along with Martin Short, Kathryn Hahn, Lamorne Morris, Jeff Goldblum, RuPaul, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman.

Luna’s week as guest host next week will bring on guests Patton Oswalt, David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Heidi Klum, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, and Ariela Barer, with musical performances by Kesha, Good Charlotte, and Hermanos Gutiérrez. Seeing who each guest host will interview is always entertaining, especially if it’s someone they’re friends with or work with. Upcoming guests will be announced at a later time.

As of now, it’s unknown when Kimmel will be back to take over his talk show again, but fans shouldn’t expect him to return until later this summer. It’s very likely Jimmy Kimmel Live will update viewers on the host’s vacation from time to time, but for now, he is going to be enjoying some much-needed time off with his family.

It’s also unknown when exactly everyone else will be hosting and who will be appearing, but that should be revealed over the coming weeks. Fans will be able to look forward to Diego Luna hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live the week of June 23 with a pretty great lineup of guests and musical performances. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.