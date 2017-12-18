‘A Christmas Story Live’ Gets Panned By Fans on Twitter

A Christmas Story Live didn’t get great reviews from fans tuning in tonight, especially those unfamiliar with the Broadway adaptation of the beloved Christmas movie. Even those who weren’t “hate-watching” had their own criticisms of the two-hour Fox special.

The live broadcast starred Matthew Broderick as the narrator with newcomer Andy Walken taking on the role of Ralphie. Maya Rudolph co-stars as his mom, while Chris Diamantopoulos plays “The Old Man.” Jane Krakowski played Ralphie’s teacher and Ken Jeong was a tree salesman.

Some viewers called it a “train wreck” and left early on.

#AChristmasStoryLive just watched 5 minutes of this train wreck and I’m done. A Christmas Story is a classic. It didn’t need this. Next time just say no. Merry Christmas everyone. — B.F Conway (@bucketjerky) December 18, 2017



A Christmas Story Musical Live is a complete train wreck and it’s my right as an American to watch a train wreck! #AChristmasStoryLive — EJ (@ejj31979) December 18, 2017

More than one Twitter user said the best part of it all was seeing the live trailer for Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman.

@GreatestShowman is the only reason to watch this train wreck. #AChristmasStoryLive — Gal Friday (@galfridayny) December 18, 2017



This is the most lifeless and bland live musical yet. No song is catchy, the writing isn’t funny, acting is uninteresting. A train wreck in almost every way. #AChristmasStoryLive — Aaron Dake (@SuperDake) December 18, 2017

One person suggested that the only thing that could make this show exciting is an epic flub.

The only thing that can save this show is if Ralphie actually blurts out the F bomb. #achristmasstorylive — Rob Mullally (@bigrjm) December 18, 2017

Even musical fans thought it was terrible.

I don’t know I’m a huge “Christmas Story” fan. And an even bigger musicals fan, but I hate this #AChristmasStoryLive — Shimmy4404 (@Shimmy4404) December 18, 2017



The structure of #AChristmasStoryLive as a musical exemplifies everything that people who don’t like musicals hate about musicals. The songs do NOTHING to actually advance the plot of the musical. They don’t do a particularly good job of exploring the feelings of the characters. — Michael Cook, Jr. (@thoroughlyme) December 18, 2017



The show did have some defenders. Others thought it was preposterous for someone who hates musicals to spend their time watching one.

Imagine having so little to do, you’re going to give 3 hours of your life up to hate watch something. Can’t relate. #AChristmasStoryLive — Madame Common Sense (@CulturallyAlive) December 18, 2017



Really enjoying #AChristmasStoryLive, but sheesh Twitter peeps who don’t get this version is based on the Broadway musical version and can’t deal. Just change the channel. Don’t pollute my twitter stream with your hate. This production is FUN (and super well done)! — DirigoDuke (@DirigoDuke) December 18, 2017



