A Beloved Thanksgiving TV Special Airs Tonight

TV viewers get to take a nostalgic trip back to 1972 and re-watch a beloved Thanksgiving program.

On Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, MeTV Toons will air the oft-forgotten TV special The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t. The Hanna-Barbera-produced special re-tells the story of the first Thanksgiving, but through a more whimsical lens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

As the official synopsis reads, “a talking squirrel must save the first Thanksgiving by finding two missing boys.” While I don’t exactly remember learning about Squanto encountering a talking mammal, it’s surely a lighthearted special that’s worth putting on to gear up for the holiday.

If you miss Saturday’s viewing of The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t, it will re-air on Nov. 23 (the Sunday before Thanksgiving).

Play video

This will be the sole Thanksgiving special MeTV Toons dusts off for the holiday season. However, there will be loads of Christmas specials shown, also starting on Saturday. Right after The Thanksgiving That Almost Wasn’t finishes, A Flintstone Christmas Carol will air. This 1994 program sees the characters of The Flintstones acting out Charles Dickens’ iconic short story A Christmas Carol.

All MeTV Toons broadcasts are free-to-watch for anyone with a digital antenna. If you don’t have a digital antenna, you’ll have to check with your respective satellite or cable provider for availability.