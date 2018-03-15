‘9-1-1’: Flooding Elevator Emergency Freaks out Fans on Twitter

9-1-1 just made sure we’ll never look at an elevator the same way.

During Wednesday night’s episode, the team of first responders had to help a woman and her son who found themselves trapped on a broken down elevator on their way to a therapy session.

As the elevator goes up, the mother fights with her son, who chose to drop out of college after one semester, the elevator drops from around the seventh floor leaving the boy badly injured and his mother unconscious.

“I’m at the Wilshire Bedford Medical Tower, the elevator just crashed,” they boy tells the 9-1-1 operator. “The rope just snapped! Okay I’m fine but I think my mom hit her head, please send help!”

Bobby (Peter Krause) and the rest of the team arrive to help, and find out that the building’s basement is flooded, meaning that the elevator will fill up with water quickly, meaning they don’t have much time to help the victims.

As the elevator fills, the boy and his mom bond and work on their issues, including discussing the reasons the boys father left.

Buck (Oliver Stark) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) repel down to the elevator and after he helps the mother, the water starts to pull the boy and Buck down, leaving him submerged for a second, with many fearing he would not make it, but the newbie firefighter makes it out in time unharmed.

Fans of the series sighed with relief after seeing their favorite first responder come out of the elevator alive, having saved the day once again.

That’s not cool, Buck.

Thought we were about to lose your cute ass. #911onFOX — Yvonne Nicolas 💖 (@YvonneNicolas) March 15, 2018

THE ELEVATOR SCENE HAS ME SHOOK @911onFOX #911onFOX — jocelyn marie gomez 🤙🏼 (@heyitsjocelyng) March 15, 2018

Buck ass been cheating death all season #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/iDa1TqKlPm — Tyana Mari (@TyanaMari) March 15, 2018

THANK GOD I WAS SO SCARED FOR BUCK #911onFOX #911Fox — meg Brown (@Woah_its_meg) March 15, 2018

So basically after watching #911onFOX I ain’t never getting on a rollercoaster, in a plane, or in an elevator ever again. pic.twitter.com/mQeXW1kAOK — Tracey Vanderpump (@tracestyle) March 15, 2018

9-1-1 will air its first season finale Wednesday, March 21 on Fox.