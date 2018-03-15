‘9-1-1’ Fans Fear the Worst as Abby and Buck’s Relationship Is Tested

9-1-1‘s favorite couple can’t seem to catch a break.

During Wednesday’s all-new episode, first responder Buck (Oliver Stark) and 9-1-1 operator Abby (Connie Britton) were continuing their blossoming romance by going on a mystery date.

Abby follows the directions on her GPS to meet Buck, who is holding a large bouquet of flowers, in a field. As they walk, Abby is surprised to see the two are going on a romantic hot air ballon ride.

“Have you ever been out in one?” Buck asks his date.

“Ummm no, but I’ve answered a few calls from ones that have crashed,” Abby jokes before saying the surprise is amazing.

“You’re amazing. I want to make sure you feel that way so today, we fly.” Buck said.

Before they can go on the hot air balloon ride however, Abby gets a call from her mother’s nurse. She’s having another dementia episode and won’t stay calm looking for her daughter. Abby sadly decides to postpone the date to go check on her mother.

“It’s a hot air balloon, you can’t just reschedule that like a dinner reservation,” Buck says, disappointed.

“I know, she had a real bad night. She’s in a terrible place right now.”

Later, Buck discusses his relationship with his colleague Bobby (Peter Krause), saying that he really likes Abby and is perfect, but her responsibilities with her mother are taking a toll on their new relationship.

“I’m starting to think maybe this kind of relationship isn’t for me. I’m 26, I want to have fun.” Buck reveals. “Maybe I should find something that is a little less adult.”

Fans of the couple were quick to comment on Buck’s frustration on social media. Some siding with the young firefighter dating an older woman.

My thoughts on Buck & Abby: I think Buck Just nervous about having a “real” relationship… it’s okay he just like every other human in the world. He just needs some time to think about it. @oliverstarkk @oliverstarkk @oliverstarkk #911onFOX — Alyse (@alyse2167lol) March 15, 2018

Buck, don’t do Abby like that. She will be crushed.. “911.. I am the emergency” 😫😫 #911onfox — @Frank_TheBarber💈 (@Frank_TheBarber) March 15, 2018

You can seriously tell that Buck is truly in love with Abby. He’s just so scared and nervous especially with Abby’s mom. He’ll get over this nervousness. His love for Abby is so freaking adorable 😍❤️ #911onFOX @oliverstarkk — nicole (@itsnicole723) March 15, 2018

If buck breaks up with abby I’m boycotting #911onFOX — Brittany Radcliff (@britt_rad21) March 15, 2018

Later in the episode, Abby and Buck meet for coffee. They discuss Abby’s mother’s worsening condition. She tells Buck its hard to be with someone as she deals with her mother’s illness because she feels guilty for dragging him down.

Buck tells Abby he’s proud of her for finding joy in a sad situation and that if the price he has to pay to be close to woman like her is a few cancelled dates then he’ll pay the price.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Buck says to Abby before they kiss.

Buck Is A Gentleman #911onFOX — LucyMichelle #WhoDat4L #NewOrleansBornNRaised (@Danielle_9193) March 15, 2018

Bless Abby for all she does for her mom. #911onFOX — Courtney (@ccyankeechick82) March 15, 2018

Abby and Buck began their flirtation at the beginning of the season and went on a date on Valentine’s Day which resulted in Abby saving Buck’s life after he almost choked to death in the restaurant. The couple later hooked up for the first time.

9-1-1 will air its first season finale Wednesday, March 21 on Fox.