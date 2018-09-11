‘9-1-1’ Season 2 Trailer Filled With Earthquakes and Explosions

Fox released the explosive trailer for 9-1-1 season two, including a new look at Jennifer Love Hewitt as the new 911 operator and the many disasters the team will face throughout the season.

Backed by a cover of Swedish House Mafia’s “Save the World,” the teaser promises many of the same heart-pounding action fans came to love during the show’s freshman season.

9-1-1 was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Tim Minear, and focuses on the chaotic lives of first responders in Los Angeles. The series stars Angela Bassett as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant, Peter Kruase as firefighter captain Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan Buckley and Aisha Hinds as firefighter “Hen” Wilson. Kenneth Choi plays firefighter “Chimney” Han and Rockmond Dunbar plays Athena’s husband Michael.

Hewitt replaced Connie Britton, who played the 911 operator in the first season. In one scene in the trailer, Hewitt’s Maddie Kendall is dramatically told the “training wheels just came off.” Considering that some of the emergencies in the teaser include earthquakes, fires and explosions, the training wheels are long gone.

Buckley is also Maddie’s brother. In August, Hewitt said she comes to Buckley during a “little bit of a tough time in her life” after an abusive relationship.

She comes to her brother pretty broken… and needing to start over,” Hewitt said. Maddie is hoping the transition from nurse to 911 operator helps her “figure out who she really is, and then hopefully help other people.”

“Our lives are shaped by not just experiences, but by relationships. And the stronger those ties are, the less awful everything else seems… and that’s what a hero looks like,” Hinds’ Wilson is seen telling Choi’s Han at the end of the trailer.

The new season also sees Ryan Guzman joining as a new firefighter, Eddie Diaz. Corrine Massiah and Marcanthonnee Jon Reis were promoted from recurring to main cast as May Grant and Harry Grant, respectively.

Although Britton’s Abby Clark did not die at the end of season one, Britton chose not to return to the show because she only signed a one-year deal. Instead, she will be appearing on Murphy’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse. There are no plans for Britton to return to the show any time soon.

“We love Connie Britton, [but] it was always envisioned to be a one-year role,” Fox chairman Gary Newman said during the Television Critics Association press tour in August. “So it wasn’t a surprise [that she left]. If Connie expressed interest and had time in the future, I know [executive producer] Ryan [Murphy] would be thrilled to bring her back to the show.”

9-1-1 returns on Sunday, Sept. 23 after football, before moving to Monday nights.

Photo Credit: Fox