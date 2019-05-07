‘9-1-1’: Is Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Maddie Leaving the Call Center?

FOX’s 9-1-1 might need another new call center operator. Jennifer Love Hewitt‘s Maddie is thinking about going back to being a nurse, even as her colleagues try to coax her to stay.

In “Careful What You Wish For,” Maddie answered a call from a woman frantic because her brother threatened to take his own life. After help arrived, the call ended, leaving Maddie frustrated that she would not know how the emergency played out.

Maddie told her supervisor she was going to leave the call center to go back to nursing, because she felt that was the best way to help people.

But the next day, Josh (Bryan Safi) took Maddie to a diner where she thought he would try to convince her to stay. However, he really brought in the men and women whose lives Maddie has changed since joining the call center. Maddie did not give a definitive answer, leaving that thread hanging until next week’s second season finale.

“Careful What You Wish For” turned out to be an emotional roller-coaster for fans, as Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) met with his wife, Shannon (Devin Kelley). He wanted to go back to being a family with their son, Christopher. She asked for a divorce instead.

Shockingly, the next day, Shannon was hit by a car as she was trying to cross a street. She later died at the hospital, leaving Eddie heartbroken.

Hewitt was brought on for 9-1-1‘s second season after Connie Britton’s Abby Clark left at the end of the first season. Maddie was not just another call center operator though, she is the sister of Evan Buckley (Oliver Stark) and fled to Los Angeles to escape her abusive husband.

Before moving to Los Angeles, Maddie was an emergency room nurse for seven years. She decided to join the 911 call center so she could still help people, but have a job that would be harder for her husband to discover.

“She steps in and from day one, really brought her A game, and is a lot of fun to have around as well,” Stark said of working with Hewitt in an interview with PopCulture.com last year. “Our relationship is very much, and was immediately very much an almost sibling relationship. We were making fun of each other, but in a very caring way, and yeah, I feel really lucky to get to play those scenes out with her.”

The 9-1-1 Season 2 finale airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

