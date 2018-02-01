10 Stars We Want on ‘9-1-1’

9-1-1 is the exhilarating show of the spring TV season, with creator Ryan Murphy bringing his trademark mix of shock and twists to a first responder procedural.

The FOX show features a star-studded cast list that includes Angela Bassett, Connie Britton, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark. However, Murphy’s productions, including American Horror Story and Scream Queens, are known for rotating cast members in-and-out from season to season.

With all the perils the 9-1-1 crew faces week to week, it’s not hard to see some characters being killed before season 1 ends. Furthermore, we would love to see some of Murphy’s past collaborators stop by for guest slots.

Scroll through to see which 10 actors we want to see on 9-1-1.

Jessica Lange

Jessica Lange is at the top of any Murphy-related wish list.

Lange stole the show in the first four seasons of American Horror Story and also impressed in the inaugural season of Feud as Joan Crawford.

Lange just brings a level of skill that 9-1-1, or any show for that matter, could benefit from, and her ability to deliver attitude filled-performances would mesh perfectly with the FOX series’ vibe.

Dylan McDermott

Dylan McDermott is also high on out wish list due to his American Horror Story ties.

McDermott has not played in Muprhy’s sandbox since having a minor role in season 2 of AHS, and it would stellar to see him back. It’d be especially fun to see him reunited with AHS: Murder House on-screen wife Britton in 9-1-1’s world.

The only snag is that McDermott is pretty tied up as a lead on fellow FOX series LA to Vegas.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele is known for her vocal chops on Glee and for her comedy chops on that show, Scream Queens and The Mayor.

Now that The Mayor is sadly cancelled, Michelle will have some free time in her schedule.

A guest spot on 9-1-1 would be the perfect time to see her dip into something more dramatic. (Idea: Maybe she could be vocalist at concert emergency?)

Darren Criss

Darren Criss is best known as the charismatic vocalist Blaine Anderson on Glee, but latest collaboration with Murphy makes him a top prospect for 9-1-1.

Criss is impressing critics and audiences in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story as serial killer Andrew Cunanan. This dramatic turn makes him perfect for the 9-1-1 cast, that is, if he is not snatched up by a film project first.

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts

Evan Peters and Emma Roberts are solid individual cast additions, but we think seeing them as a duo will be even more interesting.

Peters is an AHS all-star while Roberts has done impressed with her AHS and Scream Queens roles.

We’re interested in seeing them carry their real-life relationship onto the screen as a guest-starring couple in a perilous situation.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis has the authoritative gravitas to fit right in on 9-1-1.

Her previous stint on Murphy’s Scream Queens was lauded, so it is not too far-fetched for her to join the show. She’s a bit tied up filming the next Halloween film to contribute to season 1, but a season 2 role would be perfect for her.

Michael Chiklis

Michael Chiklis is another guest star we want on 9-1-1, and he’s a fairly likely choice for several reasons.

He previously worked with Murphy on AHS: Freak Show, where he played the strongman husband of Bassett’s character. That a reunion we’d love to see play out. Plus, Chiklis is recurring character on FOX’s Gotham, so his network ties are strong.

He could even see him in a main role and revisiting some of his police drama skills honed while on The Shield.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell is not the first former Murphy collaborator that may come to mind, but he’s one that deserves some more screen time.

Powell starred as the ridiculous jock Chad Radwell in Scream Queens, and he gave a fully committed performance that should not have been as enjoyable as it was.

A guest slot of regular spot on 9-1-1 would let him get a bit serious all while leaning into some of the show’s more outrageous aspects.

Kathy Bates

Finally, we have Kathy Bates. It does not take much convincing to explain to why Kathy Bates is a solid cast addition wherever she pops up.

She’s stellar on both the big and small screens, and we really want see her face off with Bassett again, much like she did during AHS: Coven. Maybe she could find some time away from shooting her Netflix series Disjointed to channel some of her Harry’s Law experience playing a lawyer to square off with Bassett’s character in court.