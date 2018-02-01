‘9-1-1’ Bouncy House Scene Freaks out Fans

9-1-1 followed up last week’s intense opening scene with an intense bouncy house emergency.

The FOX drama previously kicked things off with some poor teens falling out of a roller coaster, so fans were ready to brace themselves for another wild intro.

The episode began with a group of children jumping in a bouncy house at a birthday party. An adult male joins in and starts to put the inflatable off balance just as a heavy wind picks up.

In true 9-1-1 fashion, things get crazy from there. The bouncy house is pulled loose from its pegs and begins to tumble down a hill. It soon heads off a cliff and flies into the air.

Inevitably, it crashes on a cliffside, and the show’s first responders are in route. They repel down and expect the worst. However, the man is just injured and the children appear to be in good shape.

Before things got better, fans were freaking out, as one would expect.

This farfetched accident suddenly seemed like a possibility, with many swearing off bouncy castles for good.

“Oh Lord. Bounce houses do all of that?” one fan wrote.

Another added, “9-1-1 leaves me speechless every time.”

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

