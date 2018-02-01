Wednesday’s TV Ratings: ‘9-1-1’ Tops, ‘X-Files’ Drops

The TV ratings for Wednesday night have come in, and they reveal that Fox’s 9-1-1 was a top show, while X-Files hit a season low.

Holding very steady, 9-1-1 brought in around six million viewers, which was enough to land it in the top five for the night.

Coming out on top however, were CBS’ SEAL Team (6.6 million viewers) and Amazing Race (6.5 million viewers), according to TV Line.

The Blacklist over on NBC also brought in a lot of viewers, with an estimated 6.2 million people having tuned in.

The critically acclaimed X-Files reboot however hit a new low with only 3.6 million viewers.

While that isn’t likely ideal, it was no where near being the bottom show of the night, with Match Game bringing in under three million viewers and Dynasty only grabbing about 650 thousand people.

In 2017 it was revealed that Nicollette Sheridan would be joining the cast of The CW’s Dynasty reboot in the role of Alexis Carrington. The role was made famous originally by Joan Collins when the show first aired in the 1980s.

Regarding Carrington’s debut on the new series, The CW said she “will return unexpectedly to [Blake, Fallon and Steven’s] world, challenging Blake’s marriage to Cristal, seeking to reunite with her children and fighting to claim what is hers.”

“There are certainly Easter eggs along the way until her grand entrance,” Sallie Patrick, Dynasty executive producer, told TVLine about Carrington. “What we like is that we know when she’s coming. I’m not sure they knew their timing of her [on the original Dynasty], so she was really absent from the first year.“

“When she did show up, it was a huge twist and a great surprise. Since we live in a world that already knows about Alexis and knows about Joan Collins, we thought it’d be fun to build up that wonderful, delicious character before her grand entrance. We can only bring her in once, so we’re taking our time to figure it out,” Patrick added.

While she has been part of a few projects here and there, this new role is the first starring role for Sheridan since she left Desperate Housewives in 2009. Prior to that, she had a role on the popular soap opera Knot’s Landing, starring as Paige Matheson.