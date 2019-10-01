‘9-1-1’: Watch Ronda Rousey Debut as Medic in Monday Night’s Episode

Season 3 of 9-1-1 is set to make its premiere on Monday night. Along with the new season, a new cast member will make her debut on the series. That will be former UFC champion, Ronda Rousey, who will be playing a medic named Lena Bosko in the new season. A first look clip was shared on The Wrap giving fans a look at what they can expect from Rousey’s character.

Earlier in the day, Rousey shared a photo on Instagram with a look at her character in action as she shows off her excitement to see herself on the TV screen.

“What would happen if Los Angeles got hit by a tsunami!? Find out on @911onfox tonight 8/7c!!!”

Getting to this point for Rousey, though, wasn’t an easy one. She shared earlier in the month how she suffered a pretty gruesome on set. She shared a photo from her hospital bed to let fans know about her latest injury.

“So the word is out I nearly lost my finger shooting [9-1-1],” she began the caption. “Freak accident, first take of the day a boat door fell on my hand, I thought I just jammed my fingers so I finished the take before looking (I know it sounds crazy, but I’m used to live audiences and never showing pain unless I’m supposed to) after a break in the action I told our director the situation and was rushed via ambulance to the hospital where they promptly reattached my bone and tendon with a plate and screws.”

To no surprise, the first American woman to ever win an Olympic medal in judo (2008 Summer Olympics) didn’t let the mishap stop her from completing her take.

Rousey joins a cast that includes the likes of Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark and Aisha Hinds.

Krause shared with The Wrap how the addition of Rousey is a perfect fit for the character that she will be portraying.

“She’s a firefighter and she’s brave, bold. You know, Ronda, perfect casting for the character of Lena Bosko,” Krause explained. “And on our first day of filming with her in Mexico, she had to come charging out of the cabin of this yacht. And as she did, she flipped open the cabin door and simultaneously rest her hand where the frame of the door is and it came smashing down on her finger.”