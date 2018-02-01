‘9-1-1’ Fans Freak out Over Plane Crash Emergency

9-1-1 stuck to one big emergency in its fourth episode: a fiery plane crash.

The team of first responders jumped to the rescue after a passenger airplane landed in the ocean during the beginning of Wednesday night’s episode.

During the episode’s opening, viewers watched as passengers on the airplane were getting ready for landing, followed by objects in the cabin starting to fly out, while the pilots talk about the plane headed toward the water.

Twitter reacted to the opening, some stating their fear of flying.

So we not riding on planes either gotcha #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/Wvoki9rUUt — Lala-queenreebok (@lalajackson29) January 25, 2018

Damn it, I already don’t like flying on planes #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/aDYXNK9y6f — Kaïou (@Kaimardy) January 25, 2018

Every single show starts off with me like this #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/hPfONfOmKY — Mrs. H. (@_nadelizabeth) January 25, 2018

The first responders had to work quickly once they arrived to the crash site in the water, sa hte plane would submerge completely in four minutes.

Bobby (Peter Krause) and Buck (Oliver Starkk) were helping a mother trapped in her seat. Hen (Aisha Hinds) worked quickly to save a couple stuck in the airplane bathroom, all racing against the clock, as the plane was sinking fast.

Bobby promises the trapped mother he will save her no matter what, after her son leaves on one of the rescue boats.

With the plane quickly filling up with water, the mother starts to lose hope, when Bobby promises her he will get her out, and if she goes down with the plane, so will he. He then tells Buck to leave and save himself. The plane then sinks with Bobby and the mom still inside.

But at the last minute, and with the help of a helicopter, Bobby and the mother are saved from drowning.

Omg this episode is tooooooo much #911onFOX pic.twitter.com/Dp3hQH9VIN — Your Bae 💞 (@Chellexllo_) January 25, 2018

Later in the episode, the show flashbacks to three minutes before the crash when a man calls 9-1-1, where Connie Britto’s Abby Clark answers and he asks if all calls are recorded. He then uses the emergency call to leave a heartbreaking message for his wife, who is experiencing a difficult pregnancy.

“I love you so so much, and that will never die, even if I do today,” Dale said. Later in the episode Abby finds out that Dale was one of the few casualties from the crash.

9-1-1, created by Ryan Murphy, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.