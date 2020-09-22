'9-1-1,' 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' and More Ryan Murphy Series Set Production Return

✖

A handful of TV shows by showrunner and producer Ryan Murphy have tentatively scheduled their returns to production, as Hollywood attempts to get back to work amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report by Deadline, 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, Pose and American Crime Story: Impeachment have all set production dates in the first two weeks of October. This could be enough to salvage the fall TV season for some fans.

9-1-1 Season 4 is now tentatively scheduled to begin filming on Monday, Oct. 5, followed by Pose Season 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The 9-1-1 spin-off, Lone Star, is reportedly slated to begin filming its second season on Monday, Oct. 12, while American Crime Story: Impeachment will be back to work on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Of course, any of these dates could change at a moment's notice, but to many fans they are a hopeful sign as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic begins to show on the TV listings this fall.

TV shows and movies have been slowly, cautiously resuming production over the last few weeks, all with strict safety guidelines for audiences, staff and performers. Already, fans have seen behind the scenes photos from shows likeNCIS: Los Angeles and S.W.A.T., as cast members reveal how the crew is keeping safe. NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama gave an interview about the comeback with TV Insider, saying: "I think we're excited to be at the forefront, and hopefully, we get enough things right that most productions can return to work and we can continue to bring more shows to your living room."

Some outlets are also relying heavily on shows that are easier and safer to produce under pandemic conditions to get them through the coming months. For example, the Fox line-up leans into the network's animated titles like The Simpsons. This year, Bob's Burgers is even taking over an earlier time slot, trading places with Family Guy on Sunday nights.

Fox is also bringing new animated shows to the forefront, including Bless the Harts Season 2, Duncanville Season 2 and a new series called The Great North. With animators working from home and voice actors delivering their lines from a safe distance, it could be a good time for cartoons.

Sadly, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed for most live action TV shows like the ones listed above. So far none have scheduled a season premiere date, but if they can resume filming next month, fans can hold out hope.