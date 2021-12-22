50 Cent Wants to Make a ‘New’ ‘Cosby Show’

50 Cent has been killing it with his Power universe franchise on STARZ. He’s seamlessly transitioned from being a top rapper in hip hop to being a storyteller in the film and television medium. His first series Power debuted in 2014 and lasted for six seasons. The success of the show birthed five spinoff series, two of which are currently airing on the network with others in production. He also has the popular BMF series, based on the 1980s crime family known as Black Mafia Family. Now, it appears that 50 wants to take on the classic sitcom The Cosby Show and put a fresh spin on the beloved series.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star took to Instagram sharing his nostalgia about the sitcom’s matriarch. “I have had a crush on @phyliciarashad for forever,” she captioned a photo in part. “I don’t know, she can talk with her eyes. she was just it, I think it was the Cosby show it was the only representation of black love on TV. I gotta make us a new one. GLG – GreenLightGang.”

Ironically, Geoffrey Louis Owens currently plays a lawyer on Power Book II: Ghost. Owens starred as Elvin on The Cosby Show for several seasons as the son-in-law of the Huxtables.

50 recently took to Instagram to celebrate Owens’ newfound success. Trolls infamously took photos and videos of Owens while working at Trader Joe’s during downtown as an actor. Owens did several interviews in the aftermath, leading to millions of supporters pouring in love, including fellow actors who shared their stories of how they managed to earn income when roles dried up. 50 is happy he was able to give Owens a recurring role on his show.

“A few years ago someone posted actor Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe’s trying to shame him and now this season of his life, he’s on Power Book II,” a meme of Owens working at the grocery chain reads. “I am very happy about this. Shoutout to everyone involved that made this happen. He’s doing a phenomenal job.”

50 couldn’t agree more. He captioned the photo, “Yeah The underdog back on Top [iamgeoffreyowens] GHOST GLG – GreenLightGang [bransoncognac] [lecheminduroi].”