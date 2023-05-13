3 NBC Shows' Fates Hang in the Limbo as Network Reveals Fall Schedule

NBC revealed its 2023 fall schedule, and while it included some major shakeups, there were still three shows that were absent from either the fall schedule or the midseason lineup. Deadline reports that comedies American Auto, Grand Crew, and Young Rock are still on the bubble as NBC has yet to make decisions on the trio of shows. The future of all three shows could go either way, and given the fact that they are the remaining three in limbo after NBC announced its plans for next season, it's not looking too good.

While the network isn't without comedies next season, as it will have a comedy block on Tuesdays, it is concerning that it hasn't renewed three so far or at least canceled them. It's possible that since NBC hasn't made decisions on pilots, they may be waiting to see if they'll be picking anything new up, hence saving space for midseason if the chance arises. It sounds like the network is still trying to decide about the comedies which could play in favor of the shows.

It's hard to tell when NBC could announce news on any of the comedies, given the fact that they have released their fall schedule already. Both American Auto and Young Rock had only 13 episodes for their most recent seasons, with American Auto ending in April and Young Rock ending in February. Meanwhile, Grand Crew's second season ended its 10-episode run last month. It's possible that due to the writers' strike as well, it may be some time until the network makes a decision, or the writers' strike could play a part in the decision. As of now, the three aren't saved, but they aren't canceled, either.

The good news about this is that NBC hasn't made a decision on any of the shows, so it is still up in the air for all three of them. Since they have ended their seasons already, it's likely ratings isn't in the question since they have all that data most likely. The network is probably looking at other factors as well and possibly looking at what they could do for midseason, so it may still be a while until NBC announces anything about American Auto, Grand Crew, and Young Rock. Hopefully, the news is good news, but as of now, anything can happen for any of the comedies.