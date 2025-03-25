3 Best TV Shows Netflix Just Added for March 2025

It seems there’s a buzzy new Netflix Original every day now, all of them jostling to be the next Squid Game or Stranger Things.

With that in mind, it can be hard to know what’s actually worth watching. Here are the three best series Netflix added this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney

The beloved comedian finally has his own late-night talk show—sort of. A mix of The Tonight Show and sketch comedy, John Mulaney’s new series is anything but predictable. “We will be live globally with no delay,” Mulaney told press via a Netflix statement. “We will never be relevant. We will never be your source for news. We will always be reckless. Netflix will always provide us with data that we will ignore.”

Adolescence

This crime drama miniseries is already getting plenty of awards season hype. Created, written, produced by, and starring Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders), the series revolves around a 13-year-old boy who murders one of his classmates. Further investigation reveals the boy was bullied horrifically and, as a result, sunk into an incel subculture on the Internet. The series has received rave reviews for its acting and its unique gimmick of being shot in one continuous take, a la Birdman or 1917.

Sakamoto Days

What if John Wick settled down, gained weight, and opened a convenience store before being forced back into the world of assassins? That’s the premise behind this goofy new animated series, which provides action, comedy and romance in equal measures as legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto must protect his family (and his store) from an onslaught of rivals looking to take his head. The series was an instant hit; Netflix just added the back half of season one, and a second season is already coming this July.