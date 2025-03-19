3 Best Crunchyroll Additions for April 2025

April is shaping up to be a huge month for anime fans. With so much out there added to streaming service Crunchyroll every day, it can be hard to sift the wheat from the chaff.

Here are the three biggest additions that anime fans should keep a close eye on next month.

One Piece

This animated adaptation of the best-selling media franchise of all time has been airing new episodes almost every week since 1999—it currently sports over 1100 episodes—so it was a shock to fans when the series went on an unprecedented six-month break in October. Finally, fans of the pirate adventure series can pick up where they left off as Straw Hat Luffy continues to defend scientist Dr. Vegapunk from the attempts on his life when the story resumes on April 6.

Fire Force

The popular firefighting anime from David Production (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) will come to a close with its third season on April 4. In Fire Force, a young teen joins a special force to fight pyrokinetic monsters threatening Tokyo, which is the only city left on Earth after a global fire has ravaged the rest of the planet.

Wind Breaker

This series made waves last year for sporting the most delightfully dumb and highly stereotypical anime plot you’ve ever heard—a strong, rebellious teenager moves to a new high school and discovers that all of his fellow classmates don’t compete over getting good grades or playing sports but by beating the absolute crap out of each other—yet still having a surprising amount of depth and heart. Wind Breaker season 2 releases April 3.