’24’ Franchise Developing Female-Led Legal Thriller Drama

Fox is developing a potential new show that will be a female-led version of Emmy-winning drama series 24.

The comeback show would revive the real-time format of the original; however, the focus would be on criminal justice as opposed to terrorism, according to Deadline. The project hails from executive producers Howard Gordon and Imagine’s Brian Grazer.

Also involved in the development of the series is The Killing writer-producer Jeremy Doner and Imagine’s production companies 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine TV.

The script for the series will be penned by Doner and Gordon, who ran the original show.

At this time, the details of the storyline aren’t clear, but it is reportedly going to revolve around a female prosecutor who uncovers a legal conspiracy. The prosecutor is forced to work against the clock in order to save a death row inmate, a person who she had helped prosecute.

The idea for the new show is in line with plans for the 24 franchise that were detailed by Fox executives at the summer TCA.

“We are really exploring what the future, the next version of 24 might be, maybe in more anthological storytelling,” Fox chairman Dana Walden said.

“The same kind of ticking-clock format but apply it to something else,” then-Fox Entertainment president David Madden said at TCA. “It will have the same urgency but may not be set in the CTU, it will have same style and urgency but in a different venue.”