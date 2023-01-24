Oscars: Best Picture Nominees Revealed for 2023 Academy Awards

All Quiet on the Western Front All Quiet on the Western Front is the latest film adaptation of Eric Maria Remarque's landmark 1929 anti-war novel of the same name. Directed by Edward Berger, it tells the story of a young German soldier who enlists in World War I, only to learn that war is not as glorious as he thought. This is the second feature film adaptation of the book, following the 1930 film, which won Best Picture at the third Academy Awards. prevnext

Avatar: The Way of Water (Photo: 20th Century Studios) James Cameron returned to the world of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water, 13 years after the first Avatar. This time, Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family seek refuge with a water-based Na'vi clan while they are hunted down by the RDA. The Way of Water has already crossover $2 billion worldwide since its release in December 2022.

The Banshees of Inisherin Martin McDonagh is back with another dark, tragic comedy. The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as lifelong friends until one decides he no longer wants to speak to the other. It is set on a small Irish island, with the 1923 Irish Civil War unfolding in the background. Gleeson, Farrell, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan were all nominated for their performances.

Elvis (Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures) Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis Presley biopic Elvis scored eight nominations, including Best Picture. Although divisive among critics, it was a huge box office hit and it's hard to deny that Austin Butler's performance as the King of Rock and Roll is outstanding.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Photo: A24) Everything Everywhere All at Once was released in theaters back in March and was thought to be a little too wild for the Oscars. Thankfully, that was not the case on Tuesday. The movie became A24's first film to cross $100 million at the box office and never left the awards conversation. It will be hard to beat on Oscar night.

The Fabelmans Steven Spielberg has a movie in the Best Picture field for the second consecutive year. The Fabelmans is loosely inspired by his own life growing up as a movie-loving kid whose parents struggle to keep the family together. Although it was filled with good performances, Judd Hirsch's brief role was the only one to score a nomination.

Tar (Photo: Focus Features) Tar is director Todd Field's character portrait of an award-winning composer who is slowly brought down by allegations of misconduct by her students. The film is anchored by Cate Blanchett's towering performance as Lydia Tar.

Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Tom Cruise delivered the nostalgia kick Hollywood needed with Top Gun: Maverick. More than 30 years after he first played Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Cruise showed he knows exactly how to entertain an audience. The actor is included among the producers cited for the film's Best Picture nomination, but he surprisingly missed out on a Best Actor nod.

Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund's Triangle of Sadness won the 2022 Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won acclaim as a biting satire of the wealthy. It didn't quite meet the same positive reception once it opened in the U.S., but Triangle of Sadness surprisingly earned three Oscar nominations. It is also up for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.