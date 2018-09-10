2018 Emmy Awards: All the Comedy Nominees

A shakeup is in store for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in the comedy categories.

With no Veep in the way, a group of new shows and long-running bridesmaids finally get fresh chances at winning the Outstanding Comedy Series prize.

Since Veep took a year off as star Julia Louis-Dreyfus underwent breast cancer treatment, the winner of the top comedy prize is guaranteed to be the third different winner of the decade. Since 2010, only Modern Family and Veep have won the prize. In addition, this year is the first time since Modern Family began that the ABC sitcom is not a nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Like the drama side, the comedy nominees highlight how far the broadcast networks have fallen behind the shadow of cable and streamers. ABC’s Black-ish is the only broadcast network show up for the top prize.

Still, the broadcast networks are home to the Emmys. This year, NBC is the home, with Saturday Night Live‘s Michael Che and Colin Jost hosting.

Before the Emmys start on Monday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET, scroll on to meet the nominees in the comedy categories and who should win.

Outstanding Comedy Series

One thing the Emmys are known for is its consistency. Since the start of the new decade, only two shows have won Outstanding Comedy Series — Veep and Modern Family. Neither were nominated this year (Veep, because it skipped a year; Modern Family, because its quality has nosedived). In addition, only three shows from last year’s lineup made the cut (Black-ish, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Silicon Valley).

With critical acclaim on Atlanta only increasing over time, it looks like the Emmys could make up for snubbing it here last year by awarding it this year. That said, GLOW is an amazing show and will likely be nominated next year for its second season.

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Black-ish (ABC)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

During his run on Cheers, Ted Danson only won in this category twice. But the work he does on The Good Place certainly justifies him winning for the first time in 25 years. That said, Donald Glover could pull off a repeat here.

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

After getting tired of winning Supporting Actress for Mom, Allison Janney is now competing in the Lead Actress category. Considering that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won a couple of Creative Arts Emmys, Rachel Brosnahan should — and will — win. This will be the first year since 2011 without Julia Louis-Dreyfus winning.

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

It seems preposterous for Alec Baldwin to be on this list again for his President Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live. He won last year and does not need to repeat. While it would be cool to see Kenan Thompson finally get his own award for SNL, Tituss Burgess deserves this one. How is he considered supporting?

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon could win this award for a third year in a row, but that seems unlikely considering two other SNL castmembers (Aidy Bryant and Leslie Jones) are nominated and could split the vote. Betty Gilpin should win, but if the Emmy voters loved Atlanta, Zazie Beetz has a shot.

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta creator Donald Glover has a shot at winning the directing Emmy for a second consecutive year. However, his competition includes his own collaborator, Hiro Murai, for the stunning “Teddy Perkins” episode. That was one of the most-talked about single episodes of the year, so it would be a stunning upset if Murai lost.

Atlanta (Episode: “FUBU”), directed by Donald Glover (FX)

Atlanta (Episode: “Teddy Perkins”), directed by Hiro Murai (FX)

Barry (Episode: “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”), directed by Bill Hader (HBO)

The Big Bang Theory (Episode: “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”), directed by Mark Cendrowski (CBS)

GLOW (Episode: “Pilot”), directed by Jesse Peretz (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “Pilot”), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (Episode: “Initial Coin Offering”), directed by Mike Judge (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

This is the second year in a row with two Atlanta episodes nominated for writing. However, last year’s winner was Master of None. The show has a good shot at pulling off the victory this year, considering the critical acclaim surrounding the series.

Atlanta (Episode: “Alligator Man”), written by Donald Glover (FX)

Atlanta (Episode: “Barbershop”), written by Stefani Robinson (FX)

Barry (Episode: “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”), written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader (HBO)

Barry (Episode: “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”), written by Liz Sarnoff (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “Pilot”), written by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Amazon)

Silicon Valley (Episode: “Fifty-One Percent”), written by Alec Berg (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

This award was presented during the Creative Arts Emmys.

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Tiffany Haddish”) (NBC)

Tina Fey as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Tina Fey”) (NBC)

Jane Lynch as Sophie Lennon on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Episode: “Put That On Your Plate!”) (Amazon)

Maya Rudolph as Judge Gen on The Good Place (Episode: “The Burrito”) (NBC)

Molly Shannon as Val on Will & Grace (Episode: “There’s Something About Larry”) (NBC)

Wanda Sykes as Daphne Lido on Black-ish (Episode: “Juneteenth”) (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

This award was presented during the Creative Arts Emmys.

WINNER: Katt Williams as Willie on Atlanta (Episode: “Alligator Man”) (FX)

Sterling K. Brown as Philip Davidson on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Episode: “The Box”) (Fox)

Bryan Cranston as Dr. Templeton on Curb Your Enthusiasm (Episode: “Running With The Bulls”) (HBO)

Donald Glover as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Donald Glover”) (NBC)

Bill Hader as Host on Saturday Night Live (Episode: “Host: Bill Hader”) (NBC)

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Himself on Curb Your Enthusiasm (Episode: “Fatwa!”) (HBO)

Creative Arts Emmy Winners

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program – GLOW (Netflix)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – Will & Grace – Peter Beyt (Episode: “Grandpa Jack”) (NBC)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Brian A. Kates (Episode: “Pilot”) (Amazon)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)