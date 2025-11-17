2 Major Paramount+ Shows Canceled

Paramount is consolidating its television lineup in the wake of the company’s merger with Skydance, which means plenty of show cancellations.

In this case, Paramount is changing its programming strategy and focusing less on content for kids. The Nickelodeon/Paramount+ series Dora and Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have now been cancelled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Season two of this new TMNT offshoot has already been produced and will run on TV and on Paramount+ next month. Dora, meanwhile, has a fifth and final season that has already been produced, but it is unknown if Paramount will air the season.

According to Deadline, Paramount is “actively exploring” selling off or licensing intellectual properties in its massive portfolio.

Paramount’s TV Media division head George Cheeks sent out a statement last week to employees.

“Our cable brands will focus on a more curated slate, optimizing programming and marketing resources to amplify what resonates most,” he said. “That means leaning into franchises like SpongeBob, PAW Patrol, RuPaul’s Drag Race, South Park, Ms. Pat and The Daily Show, while continuing to develop new IP across our studios and seeking new ways to amplify and connect with audiences.”

Season two of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is on the way next month.