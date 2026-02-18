2 Famous ‘Young and the Restless’ Alums Returning After 3 Decades

The Young and the Restless is bringing back two of its most famous alumni for a dramatic reunion.

Shemar Moore and Vivica A. Fox are set to return to the CBS soap more than 30 years after making their first appearances, the network announced Tuesday, reprising their roles as Malcolm Winters and Dr. Stephanie Simmons in a multi-episode arc set to air in April.

Shemar Moore as Malcolm Winters and Vivica A. Fox as Dr. Stephanie Simmons. (Photo: CBS)

Fans of The Young and the Restless will remember that Malcolm and Stephanie shared a brief but memorable romance back in 1995, and their shocking return “will have shocking and lasting implications for the residents of Genoa City,” according to CBS.

Malcolm and Stephanie’s romance might have ended three decades ago due to Stephanie’s busy schedule as a doctor, but it’s unclear if the characters have managed to keep in touch off-screen since their departure from Genoa City.

Moore first made his The Young and the Restless premiere in 1994, playing Malcolm, the younger brother of the late Kristoff St. John’s Neil Winters. Moore remained on the daytime drama until 2005, returning for special appearances in 2014, 2019, and 2023, as the show celebrated its 50th anniversary.

shemar moore and kristoff st. john on THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS in 2014. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

During his original run on the show, Moore won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and eight NAACP Awards, helping him transition into primetime TV. Moore went on to star on 11 seasons of Criminal Minds before starring in and executive producing S.W.A.T. for eight seasons on CBS. He currently executive produces and stars in the show’s spinoff, S.W.A.T. Exiles.

Fox’s one-year stint on The Young and the Restless came after she worked with St. John on the soap opera Generations, in which she played Maya Reubens to St. John’s Adam Marshall. Fox made the jump to The Young and the Restless in 1994 following Generations‘ cancellation, where she once again worked with St. John, before exiting in 1995.

Fox hasn’t returned to the CBS soap in the days after her departure, but has gone on to star in numerous films, including Independence Day and Batman & Robin.