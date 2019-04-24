‘The Young and the Restless:’ Shemar Moore Returned for Kristoff St. John’s Final Episode, and Fans Loved It

Former The Young and the Restless star Shemar Moore is returning for Kristoff St. John’s final episode, and fans are already loving it.

St. John passed away in February, leaving fans brokenhearted over the loss of the iconic actor and his role on The Young and the Restless as Neil Winters.

Moore, who had previously exited the series to star in Criminal Minds — and now S.W.A.T. — has returned to the series for a special guest role as his character Malcolm Winters, who was Neil’s brother.

As a tribute to Kristoff St. John, former ‘Y&R’ star @shemarmoore will return to the show to reprise the role of Malcolm Winters. https://t.co/aKGSqI2AJO — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 15, 2019

One fan said that his “wife will be thrilled” about the news, while someone else cheered, “Woohoo!”

“When Shemar Moore shows up as Malcolm that will break me. We all know how strong his bond still was offscreen with KSJ. I don’t know,” another fan said.

They’re bringing Malcolm/Shemar Moore back for Neil/Kristoff’s memorial. 😢😭 pic.twitter.com/EALOebyd2r — Kristel (@BadGyrl_310) April 24, 2019

Following St. John’s passing, Moore took to social media to lament the death of his friend and on-screen brother, saying, “I lost my brother yesterday. I’ve never had a brother, but you were my brother.”

“You showed me the way. You were my mentor, my inspiration. You showed me what true talent was. You showed me what humility was,” he continued. “I love you. I hate this. I love you, but I’m going to celebrate all your good.”

In the caption on the post, Moore wrote, “Mr KRISTOFF ST JOHN….. There is no ME without YOU!!!!! You are MY BROTHER!!! I LOVE YOU!!! Sleep my dude…. REST IN PEACE… I’ll finish what YOU started!!! THANK YOU for YOUR HEART and TALENT.”

A special airing April 29 will pay tribute to Kristoff St. John and his nearly 28-year tenure on Y&R with clips from the show and current and former cast members sharing memories of him.https://t.co/XSLBk99WL1 — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) April 24, 2019

He later took to Instagram again to share that he had not only lost his close friend, but also his beloved dogs as well.

“KRISTOFF ST JOHN …… SHUGGIE BOOGIE…. MOE DIGGITY…. MY ANGELS FOR LIFE!!!” Moore captioned the post. “My heart HURTS and I will get the tears OUT!!!”

“Thank You ALL for showing me what UNCONDITIONAL LOVE, LOYALTY, and BROTHERHOOD feels like… You helped me become the Man that I am today!!!” Moore added. “NEVER forgotten…. ALWAYS remembered and Appreciated!!! I MISS YOU!! I LOVE YOU!!! I will think of you EVERYDAY… and… SMILE. enough rain…. LET THE SUN SHINE.”

Moore’s two-episode The Young and the Restless storyline airs April 25 and 26, as well as a tribute episode on April 29.