2 Christmas Specials From the ’70s Air on Free TV Tonight

Even though Thanksgiving is on Thursday, TV stations are already rolling out Christmas programming.

A pair of 1970s Christmas specials are airing on TV Saturday night, and they’re some serious throwbacks we’ve never even seen before.

Both are free to watch if you have a digital antenna! (Those without a way to receive free, over-the-air broadcast signals will have to check with their satellite or cable provider to see if MeTV Toons is available to them.)

1. Casper’s First Christmas

‘Casper’s First Christmas’ (Credit: Hanna-Barbera)

While Casper the Friendly Ghost (Julie McWhirter) is the title character in this 1979 special, he’s far from solo. Several classic Hanna-Barbera characters join him, including Yogi Bear and Huckleberry Hound (Daws Butler). The gang pulls together a big Christmas party — despite the antagonistic sabotages of grumpy ghost Hairy Scary (John Stephenson).

MeTV Toons will air Casper’s First Christmas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. (An encore screening will air on Dec. 21 at 6 p.m.)

2. A Christmas Story

‘A Christmas Story’ (Credit: Hanna-Barbera)

Not to be confused with the 1983 movie of the same name, this 1972 animated special follows a family dog (Daws Butler) determined to deliver his owner’s letter to Santa Claus (Hal Smith).

MeTV Toons will air A Christmas Story Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.