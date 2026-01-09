2 CBS Personalities Jump to Rival NBC Station

Two CBS personalities are making the jump to a rival network.

NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville has taken on evening anchor Hunter Hoagland and meteorologist Bree Smith.

Hoagland, 29, began his full-time TV news career in 2019. He worked as a NewsChannel 5 evening anchor for two years before leaving on Jan. 2, 2025 at the end of his contract. He told The Tennessean that it was his decision to leave and has been working in medical sales for most of 2025. He confirmed he wouldn’t be starting until January due to a one-year no-compete clause in his contract with NewsChannel 5. He started on Monday, officially joining the WSMV4 evening news team.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the outstanding team at WSMV,” the two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist said in a statement. “Nashville has been home for years, and it’s an honor to continue serving this community by telling the stories that matter most. I can’t wait to begin this new chapter and connect with viewers in a fresh, meaningful way.”

“We are excited to bring Marius’ energy and enthusiasm to the morning show. He’s a natural fit to start your day off with,” said Jasmine Hardin, WSMV4 General Manager and Regional Vice President. “By adding Hunter to the WSMV4 team, we look forward to continuing our commitment to bringing you the news and information you need by people you trust. Hunter’s professionalism and focus on doing journalism the right way makes him a great addition to our team.”

Smith, 44, is expected to begin her role at WSMV4 next week as part of the station’s First Alert Weather team. “We are thrilled to add Bree to the First Alert Weather team. Bree’s authenticity and relatability make her a favorite with viewers. Her passion for our community and the people who live here make her a great fit for the WSMV team,” said Hardin. “Our team has been the Most Accurate for six years in a row, and we want to continue this trend by investing further in weather. The addition of Bree to the First Alert Weather team makes it the largest in Tennessee.”

News of her new position comes days after the multi-Emmy Award-winning meteorologist filed a lawsuit against NewsChannel 5, accusing current weather forecaster Henry Rothenberg of “sexist verbal abuse.” Per The Tennessean, she alleged in the suit that Rothenberg, her colleague for nine years, told her in 2017 that she only got her job because of her breasts, her lawyers wrote in a gender discrimination suit filed Dec. 29 in U.S. District Court against NewsChannel 5 and its owner, The E.W. Scripps Company.

“We strongly disagree with the characterizations brought by Bree Smith’s legal team and plan to aggressively defend ourselves,” said NewsChannel 5 in a statement. “Prior to her abrupt departure, we were actively working with Bree to continue her tenure with our award-winning team at NewsChannel 5. We were disappointed that those negotiations were not successful. The leadership of NewsChannel 5 and our parent company, Scripps, work hard to create a positive work environment for our employees. We take very seriously any claims of mistreatment and address them promptly. Any concerns brought to us by Bree were investigated thoroughly. It is unfortunate that we must now address these matters publicly. The facts will show the station took appropriate action and Bree’s lawsuit against the station is without merit.

Meanwhile, Smith seems more than excited to start a new chapter in her life. “I am delighted and deeply grateful for the opportunity to join WSMV and their dedicated First Alert Weather team,” she said of her new job. “Middle Tennessee is my home, I care deeply about this community and take the responsibility of walking folks safely through all the twists and turns Mother Nature throws our way very seriously.”