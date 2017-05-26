‘2 Broke Girls’ Star Reveals Sad Cancellation Video

2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings took to Twitter sharing an absolutely heartbreaking video with her fans and followers.

The 30-year-old actress went on social media sharing a short video of herself driving away from the studio. We assume it was the last time as the actress broke out in song, singing Semisonic’s Closing Time. While she sang the actress took a video of the posters outside of the studio showing one of herself and co-star Beth Behrs for 2 Broke Girls.

She didn’t caption the video with words, but instead used two emojis — the hotel style bell and the crying cat.

Check out her tweet below:

CBS head of scheduling Kelly Kahl talked with Deadline after the shows cancellation stating that it was just the right time for the series to end.

“2 Broke Girls was a really good show for us for a very long time,” Kahl told Deadline. “Our comedy development this year was very good and whenever your comedy development is really good, it puts a lot of pressure on some of your older shows. We felt creatively it was time and we had to create some space on the schedule to get some new product on.”

“I think it was a creative decision more than anything else,” Kahl said. “It was not a show we own but we picked up (new comedy series Me, Myself & I and By The Book) from Warner Bros. So I don’t think it was a business decision, I think it was creatively we felt it was time.”

