10 TV Show Reboots Already in the Works

Television reboots and revivals are everywhere these days, as the networks and studios mine for projects based on familiar brands. This season, audiences have tuned in for successful revivals of S.W.A.T. and Will & Grace, with new episodes of Roseanne on the way.

Some reboots are genuine reboots, with completely new casts. For example, the upcoming Magnum, P.I. is not going to feature Tom Selleck (nor his mustache), both of whom are busy on CBS‘ Blue Bloods. And don’t expect Arnold Schwarzenegger or Jamie Lee Curtis to have any involvement in the True Lies TV series reboot.

There are also revivals, like Will & Grace and Roseanne. These projects bring back the original casts and pick up right where the original shows left off. Will & Grace has been so successful at capturing the original magic that NBC is already bringing it back for more.

Mangum, P.I.

Back in October, CBS announced a reboot of Magnum, P.I.. The project is in development with Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenehim, who both work on the current Hawaii Five-0. Lenkov also works on the current CBS MacGyver reboot as well.

John Davis and John Fox, who are both on NBC’s The Blacklist, will be executive producers.

The new Magnum is expected to follow the same format as the original, with a former Navy SEAL working as a private investigator in Hawaii after serving overseas. He teams up with a former MI:6 agent and other fellow veterans to solve cases. The struggles veterans deal with daily at home will also be a focus in the new series.

Since Selleck is working on Blue Bloods, it’s not clear if he will have a role in the new show.

True Lies

Movies have also become fodder for TV reboots. In September, it was reported that Fox is starting work on True Lies, which will be directed by Terminator Salvation director McG. James Cameron, who directed the 1994 film with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, will produce with McG and Arrow producer Mac Guggenheim.

True Lies was a big hit when it came out, earning $378.9 million and Curtis won a Golden Globe. However, the film never got a sequel.

The movie is a remake of the 1991 French comedy La Totale!

Miami Vice

In August, NBC reportedly started development on a Miami Vice reboot. This project includes Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel as a producer, with Chris Morgan. The Mist writer Peter Macmanus is writing the pilot.

The original Miami Vice ran on NBC from 1984 to 1989, and was executive produced by Michael Mann. Mann later directed a 2006 film based on the series.

Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas were the stars of the original series. Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in the movie.

Mighty Ducks

Another movie-to-TV reboot in the works is The Mighty Ducks. In January, it was reported that Disney is developing a TV series based on the franchise, which has a special place in every 1990s kid’s heart. The project is being developed by ABC Signature Studios, so it is likely to land at a streaming site or cable outlet.

Writer Steven Brill and producer Jordan Kerner worked on the original film and are both on the TV project. The script still has not been written, so the project is in the very early stages.

The original films starred Emilio Estevez as a lawyer who is arrested for drunk driving and sentenced to community service. He ends up coaching a pee-wee hockey team. The franchise spawned a real NHL team called the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and an animated TV series about ducks playing hockey.

Party of Five

The new Party of Five will air on Disney’s Freeform network, with original creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman on board. The original show aired on Fox from 1994 to 2000.

The series followed the five Salinger siblings after their parents died in a car crash. The new series will be a total reboot, focusing on the Buendias siblings instead, after their parents are deported to Mexico.

Keyser and Lippman are also writing and executive producing with Michal Zebede. Sony Pictures TV is producing.

American Idol

Scripted brands are not the only ones getting revived. American Idol is coming back on March 11, but on a new network. After Fox passed on the chance to bring the show back, ABC picked it up.

The judges for the new season are country singer Luke Bryan and pop stars Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Ryan Seacrest is back to host.

Last week, it was reported that Perry was late during the auditions round, but Bryan and Richie have not minded because they already have great chemistry. However, there seems to be concerns that there is no comedic tension between them because they get along so well.

Twilight Zone

For years, CBS has been trying to get a reboot of Rod Serling’s iconic anthology series Twilight Zone off the ground. Now that it has CBS All Access, the eye network might finally have the team to make it happen.

Sons of Anarchy writer Marco Ramirez was hired to write and act as showrunner. Jodran Peele, who earned Oscar nominations as writer, director and producer of Get Out will produce the new show.

CBS has taken advantage of CBS All Access to launch Star Trek: Discovery and The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight.

The Twilight Zone originally ran from 1959 to 1964, with revivals in the 1980s and 2000s. A 1983 anthology movie was also produced.

The Office

In December, rumors started that The Office was coming back, as NBC is considering a “continuation” that would air during the 2018-2019 season.

This would be a revival, as it would still take place at the same Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch. Steve Carell’s Michael Scott is definitely not coming back, but NBC hopes some of the original supporting cast could come back.

Jenna Fisher, who played Pam, said she would return if executive producer Greg Daniels will come back.

“I think the idea of an Office revival is a great idea,” Fischer said at the TV Critics Association press tour. “I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it. We just have to get Mindy [Kaling], B.J. Novak, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur to write some episodes. That show was so great because of the talent involved behind the scenes, not just on the screen.”

Mad About You

Paul Reiser, who is experiencing something of a personal renaissance with Amazon’s Red Oaks and a role in Stranger Things, said a revival of Mad About You is possible.

The original series ran from 1992 to 1999 and starred Reiser and Helen Hunt as a married couple in New York. The revival would pick up after the original series ended, with daughter Mabel doing off to college. The series finale in 1999 flashed forward 22 years.

The series won four Golden Globes and 12 Emmys. Hunt won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

Roseanne

ABC’s Roseanne, which comes back on March 27, is easily the most anticipated revival. The long-delayed 10th season of the beloved show will run nine episodes, with a one-hour premiere.

The original Roseanne tan from 1988 to 1997, with 221 episodes. Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and the rest of the original cast are all back.

The new episodes will negate the changes made in the ninth season. Dan never had an affair and died from a heart attack, Jackie and Bev are not lesbians and the Conners never won $108 million from the lottery.