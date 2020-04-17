'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Opens up About 6 Years of Bullying, Harassment in Candid Post

Sam Heughan took some time while in quarantine to open up about a challenging part of his life that he is currently experiencing. The Outlander actor posted a lengthy set of four images explaining six of "constant bullying" along with harassment, stalking and a false narrative. Heughan has been involved with the hit Starz series since the beginning. He plays the starring role of Jamie Frazer, a part he has taken on since 2014. Over that span, the show has been in the spotlight for the entirety of its run, and it appears Heughan has seen an alarming amount of negative comments come his way over that span.

"It's affecting my life," he wrote," he said, "my mental state and is a daily concern. My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I'm associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking share of private information and vile, false narrative."

He went on to say he's always just brushed it off thinking this would all go away but after seeing that that's not the case, he felt now is as good a time as any to share. Heughan also alluded to some legal matters that he currently is dealing with seemingly as a result of the threats he has received.

His boiling point seems to stem from comments he has received about quarantining in Hawaii. The British actor, who said he was dealing with poor health for three months beforehand, did not want to risk taking three to five different planes to get back to the United Kingdom. "I came here before the travel ban," he said. "None of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened...I decided to remain in safe environment."

Near the end of his post, he mentions that he is done dealing with online backlash and will be "blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive." Heughan added that as actors, it's easy to feel "impotent" in tough times like these but that he has done all that he can to help through charities.

"To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU," he concluded his post. "I'm so grateful, from the bottom of my heart. Stay safe and be kind to yourself and each other. There's so much more to concern ourselves with right now."