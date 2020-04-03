‘Rick and Morty’ Trailer Has Fans Beyond Pumped for New Episodes

A brand new Rick and Morty trailer recently debuted, revealing the show’s epic return, and it has fans beyond pumped for the upcoming new episodes. Adult Swim dropped the brand new clip on their Twitter page on Tuesday, and users have been loving it.
Clips of the new episodes play over Thin Lizzy’s classic rock tune “The Boys Are Back in Town.” One fan replied to the post, saying, “AdultSwim better not be foolin’. If they are, this is one hell of a joke, but if they aren’t I’m genuinely excited for what Rick and Morty has in store.” Someone else exclaimed, “WAIT FINALLY YES ! WE ARE STUCK IN THE HOUSE BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS & QUARANTINE THIS IS THE PERFECT TIMING TO RELEASE NEW EPISODES [Rick and Morty] WOULD HAVE TO MOST VIEWERS DURING THIS TIME.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
.@RickandMorty returns May 3. Don’t tell anyone. pic.twitter.com/FWwPllBQf1— adultswim (@adultswim) April 1, 2020
Scroll down to see more reactions to the Rick and Morty news!
You sonofabitch I’m in— SKDachs (@skdachs) April 1, 2020
First,they brought Mr.Poopy Butt Hole back to the show.— シャンバラの雨 (@Iamnobody2002) April 1, 2020
Now,ladies and gentlemen,snow ball returns!!! pic.twitter.com/EXTSXV9w39
Ah shit here we go pic.twitter.com/3sHe27dsuu— ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
I’m pickle rick pic.twitter.com/urseCOAX3F— Jesterslayer (@brutalpuncher1) April 1, 2020
Not gonna lie, now would be an optimal time due to COVID-19, but either way I’m pumped.— Ryuko, No. 1 Flesh Curtains Fan (@_Ryuko) April 1, 2020
That, or this is all one big April Fool’s prank.
April 1, 2020
Finally something good in this year— Jack FranCo (@_JackFranco) April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
Oh yeah also… pic.twitter.com/uK8BUlgrUg— Coolygirl03 (@Coolygirl07) April 1, 2020
Ah man! Finally we get to see Phoenix Person. At least it would seem from Tammy being back!— Zach, you only move twice. (@zuchrocks) April 1, 2020
My boys have come back— The Seanathan (@Callme_wumple) April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
Welcome back. Bottoms up.— Nico ⚔ Senji (@Neko_Senji) April 1, 2020
If this is an April fools day joke I swear to god…— Lari (@larilee123) April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
I hope someday Rick and Morty becomes the longest running show on television?!— Jacob Peacock (@213_931) April 1, 2020
if this is a joke i’m rioting. this is no time for games we all stressed here— Kenny Jones (@relientkenny) April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020
The first few episodes weren’t enough!— Kemal Thomas Ismail (@kemismail) April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020