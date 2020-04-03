‘Rick and Morty’ Trailer Has Fans Beyond Pumped for New Episodes

A brand new Rick and Morty trailer recently debuted, revealing the show’s epic return, and it has fans beyond pumped for the upcoming new episodes. Adult Swim dropped the brand new clip on their Twitter page on Tuesday, and users have been loving it.

Clips of the new episodes play over Thin Lizzy’s classic rock tune “The Boys Are Back in Town.” One fan replied to the post, saying, “AdultSwim better not be foolin’. If they are, this is one hell of a joke, but if they aren’t I’m genuinely excited for what Rick and Morty has in store.” Someone else exclaimed, “WAIT FINALLY YES ! WE ARE STUCK IN THE HOUSE BECAUSE OF THE CORONA VIRUS & QUARANTINE THIS IS THE PERFECT TIMING TO RELEASE NEW EPISODES [Rick and Morty] WOULD HAVE TO MOST VIEWERS DURING THIS TIME.”

You sonofabitch I’m in — SKDachs (@skdachs) April 1, 2020

First,they brought Mr.Poopy Butt Hole back to the show.

Now,ladies and gentlemen,snow ball returns!!! pic.twitter.com/EXTSXV9w39 — シャンバラの雨 (@Iamnobody2002) April 1, 2020

Ah shit here we go pic.twitter.com/3sHe27dsuu — ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) April 1, 2020

Not gonna lie, now would be an optimal time due to COVID-19, but either way I’m pumped.



That, or this is all one big April Fool’s prank. — Ryuko, No. 1 Flesh Curtains Fan (@_Ryuko) April 1, 2020

Finally something good in this year — Jack FranCo (@_JackFranco) April 1, 2020

Ah man! Finally we get to see Phoenix Person. At least it would seem from Tammy being back! — Zach, you only move twice. (@zuchrocks) April 1, 2020

My boys have come back — The Seanathan (@Callme_wumple) April 1, 2020

Welcome back. Bottoms up. — Nico ⚔ Senji (@Neko_Senji) April 1, 2020

If this is an April fools day joke I swear to god… — Lari (@larilee123) April 1, 2020

I hope someday Rick and Morty becomes the longest running show on television?! — Jacob Peacock (@213_931) April 1, 2020

if this is a joke i’m rioting. this is no time for games we all stressed here — Kenny Jones (@relientkenny) April 1, 2020

